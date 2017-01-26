﻿ Legislative committees approve two 'Blue Lives Matter' bills - Watchdog.org
Legislative committees approve two ‘Blue Lives Matter’ bills

January 26, 2017

Photo by Steve Wilson

EXTRA PROTECTION? Two competing bills to enhance penalties for crimes against law enforcement officers are progressing in the Mississippi Legislature.

Mississippi could be getting its own “Blue Lives Matter” law to provide additional penalties for violent crimes against law enforcement and other first responders.

The Senate passed its version of the bill and the House Judiciary B Committee sent its version onto the full chamber Thursday.

There are substantial differences between the measures.

The Senate bill, called the “Blue, Red and Med Lives Matter Act,” sailed through the full chamber on a 37-13 vote. It would add penalties to the state’s hate crime law for crimes committed against law enforcement personnel, firefighters and paramedics.

The House Judiciary B Committee took a different approach, eschewing changes to the hate crimes law.

The House version, called the “Back the Badge Act,” would specify extra penalties for any crime of violence against law enforcement personnel, firefighters, paramedics or a utility worker “acting in their official capacity.” Without resorting to the hate crimes statute, it would make the killing of any firefighter, paramedic or utility worker  a capital murder, which would mandate the death penalty for a conviction.

That is already the case for law enforcement officers in Mississippi.

Gov. Phil Bryant said in his State of the State speech last week that he would support passage of a “Blue Lives Matter” bill.

While other states have passed laws with added penalties for violent crimes against police officers, Louisiana was the first to add law enforcement to its hate crimes law. The Louisiana Legislature passed its “Blue Lives Matter” law in May, making any violent crime against a law enforcement officer a hate crime.

