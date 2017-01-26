﻿ School closures, anger mark School Choice Week in Michigan - Watchdog.org

National School Choice Week got off to a rocky start across Michigan after letters sent from the State School Reform Office arrived at the homes of students from 38 schools, saying schools may close within months due to academic failure.

“I didn’t know the SRO had access to the student database,” Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Nathaniel McClain said at a Jan. 24 meeting. “And what that did was create mass hysteria.”

Saginaw High School — one of three high schools in McClain’s district — and one elementary school have been among the lowest achieving in the state for the past three years, ranking in the bottom 5 percent. Under state law, the schools face possible closure unless administrators can prove the closures would cause undue hardship for students.

McClain and other school leaders were angry not only because letters were sent without their knowledge, but also because letters included a list of 30 nearby school districts for families to consider.

“All [the SRO] can do is send out these menacing communications about closure that only agitate communities and cause them to downscale their schools,” McClain said.

“Who sends out a list like this?” asked Darlean Carpenter, a member of the local Parent Teacher Student Association.

The answer is Natasha Baker, head of the State School Reform Office. In a phone interview with Watchdog.org, Baker defended the Jan. 20 letter and the actions of her office.

“We didn’t want families reading about their schools in the newspaper, and we want them to be informed about their options,” Baker said. “If this is the first time families learned their school is chronically failing, I’m very concerned on a whole different level.”

Baker says while Saginaw High School boasts an 81 percent graduation rate, only 15 percent of students are proficient in English Language Arts and just four percent are proficient in mathematics. The school also has been identified for 11 years as needing improvement, which means too many kids are fundamentally unprepared for life beyond high school.

“The vast majority of these students are not proficient in what they need when they graduate to be professionally competitive and academically competitive,” Baker said. “Things can always be better, and the SRO is the only office in the state charged with accountability for academic performance. That includes families getting access to quality education for all kids.”

Critics say the end game is not really about improving student achievement. Instead, they say Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and his administration are intent on a state takeover, similar to prior emergency manager directives which many blame for the Flint water crisis and the first go-round with Detroit schools.

“We have the ability to educate [children] far better than the proven failures of emergency managers who are not from here,” Saginaw School Board President Rudy Patterson said at the Jan. 24 meeting.

Some accuse the state’s Republican leadership of trying to lure families away from public schools so charter schools can move in. The timing is dubious with charter school proponent Betsy DeVos nearing confirmation as U.S. education secretary.

“At the national level, we’re really in trouble,” Carpenter said. “If DeVos gets in, God help us all.”

In Detroit, where 16 schools made the SRO’s priority list for closure, Detroit Federation of Teachers President Ivy Bailey said in a statement, “Instead of perpetuating the Betsy DeVos privatization agenda, let’s work together to strengthen all our schools.”

A closer look shows the SRO was actually borne out of President Obama’s Race to the Top education improvement initiative.

The $4 billion competitive grant program was part of Obama’s 2009 stimulus. Drawn to the allure of $400 million in the waning months of her reign, former Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm pushed for an overhaul to the state’s school code as required in the grant application to create a state mechanism to deal with the bottom 5 percent of underperforming public schools.

Michigan didn’t get the money; Snyder replaced Granholm and the state was left with the School Reform Office, which simply kept track of the lowest-performing schools.

Frustrated with a lack of improvement in schools, Gov. Snyder in 2015 issued an executive order moving the SRO from the Michigan Department of Education to the Department of Technology, Management and Budget. This put the SRO under the governor’s purview, rather than the MDE’s elected board.

Baker says she understands but disagrees with fears that public schools are being forsaken for private or for-profit alternatives.

“We are agnostic about school types. There are high-performing traditional public high schools in the 80th percentile, high performing charter schools [and] high performing parochial and private schools,” she told Watchdog.org. “We just want to be sure every child has access to a high quality education. Who cares what kind of school you attend?”

Baker points out while the focus is on the 38 schools that might close, 79 others were released from the SRO’s priority list — the highest number to date.

“For those school superintendents, leadership teams and teachers, they didn’t point fingers and didn’t blame poverty; they used data to turn around their schools.”

In the coming months however, the entire drama may become moot.

Michigan state Sen. Phil Pavlov, R-St. Clair, chair of the Senate Education Committee, has introduced legislation to wipe out the School Reform Office.

“We were chasing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid and conforming to a system that hasn’t worked in Michigan,” Pavlov told Watchdog.org. “So we’re trying to repeal it and replace it with an accountability system that works for every student.”

“This is up to the legislature to put in statute how we’re going to deal with the low-performing schools,” he said.