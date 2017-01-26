﻿ Obama's parting gift for the school choice movement - Watchdog.org

Obama’s parting gift for the school choice movement

January 26, 2017

President Barack Obama’s departure from the White House is considered an opportunity by most school reformers, but Andy Smarick, a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, says it was something Obama did while still in office that might be the biggest help of all.

“As they were walking out the door, President Obama and his education team inadvertently handed President Trump … an enormous parting gift,” writes Smarick. “The now-documented failure of the administration’s massive ‘school turnaround’ program offers a convincing argument for empowering disadvantaged families with more educational options.”

The “damning final evaluation” of the School Improvement Grant program came just two days before the change in administrations.

“Funded by the very Department of Education that ran the program and conducted by two respected research institutions, the study found that SIG had no influence on student achievement,” writes Smarick. “None.”

