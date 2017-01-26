﻿ Lawmakers hear positive report at school choice hearing - Watchdog.org

In the middle of National School Choice Week, Florida state representatives from the House PreK-12 Innovation Subcommittee got an upbeat assessment from reform advocates.

“The goal of National School Choice Week is to raise public awareness of all types of education options for children,” Committee Chair Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, said to open the Wednesday hearing. Those options include traditional public schools, magnet schools, public charters, remote-learning, private schools, scholarship programs and homeschooling.

“It’s only appropriate that we today are going to be hearing about public school choice,” Latvala said. The subcommittee did not discuss private school choice options, such as the Tax Credit Scholarship program recently upheld by the state Supreme Court.

The subcommittee heard from officials from the Polk County and Lee County school districts, and from two charter school advocates. Ruth Lynch spoke for the Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools and former state Rep. Ralph Arza spoke on behalf of the Florida Alliance of Charter Schools.

Marc Mora, the Lee County School District chief of staff and Carolyn Bridges, the Polk County School District senior director of the office of acceleration and innovation, both discussed the ways in which their expanded public school choice programs were helping their communities re-engage with public education.

“You asked what we’re proudest of our system in Lee County and I would say choice,” Mora said. “We encourage parents to go out to the schools and check them out. Every school’s unique. There’s a fit for every student.”

Mora and Bridges both discussed the introduction of “career academies” as successful elements of their school choice programs, and the representatives were largely on-board. These career academies are programs offered within multiple schools in the districts. They focus on preparation for work in a specific industry or field. Bridges highlighted Polk County’s Aerospace Academy.

“What really impressed me, what I loved, is you involved the business community in terms of what you were teaching the children now to make them trade-ready, job-ready, college-ready, to fulfill those opportunities in the community,” State Rep. Mel Ponder, R-Destin, told the school district representatives.

Mora said the key was going outside of school and holding focus groups with local universities and business. He cited as an example the district’s agricultural sustainability program, and said that by “involving the university’s director of entrepreneurship and bringing in local agricultural businesses to help … we’ve developed that program that not only meets the local need for the businesses but also meets [standards] for the Department of Education.”

Bridges added that student engagement grows when they see their learning applied.

‘“When they start seeing the interrelationship between here are my career goals’ and ‘here’s what I’m learning in high school,’ then all of a sudden that internal light comes on, and then they go, ‘oh my goodness, I really do have to master this.'”

Ultimately, Bridges said, programs that increase the local community’s stake in student education, and increase parent involvement, are returning schools to being centers of civic life.

One of the few concerns that was raised about the career academy programs was that they might be allowed to funnel students into tracks that only served local businesses.

Rep. Bill Hager, R-Boca Raton, cited the example of the movie October Sky in asking Mora how they avoided sending kids to the coal mines, as it were.

Mora explained that the career academies were still a choice — one that enabled students who opt in to leave with industry certifications and marketable skills — and that students were by no means directed into any one vocational track, or even away from college prep tracks and traditional district schools.

The innovation subcommittee members were largely receptive to the messages being delivered, and congratulated the Lee and Polk representatives on the successful roll-outs of their choice programs.

Enhancing competition

Many of the committee members made a point of stating for the record that they are pro-school choice.

State Rep. Williams, D-Deerfield Beach, told the audience that she was “pro-child,” before asking one of the tougher questions: What happens to students on a graduation track when a charter school shuts down mid-year?

Bridges told Williams that was one of the trickiest problems. Depending on how specialized a charter’s curriculum is, it can be hard to reintegrate students back into district schools at the same grade level. Bridges said the district’s first choice was to try to take over running the charter for the remainder of the school year. Failing that, the students would be placed into the most appropriate district school.

Lynch and Arza highlighted the role of charter schools in offering options beyond the district school programs.

Arza cited polling saying that 82 percent of Florida parents believe they are the best qualified person to decide what school their child should attend. He also told the committee that, while the last election cycle certainly proved that Florida parents approve heartily of school choice, parents have long been making choices to get their children into better schools.

“I grew up in the city of Miami, right across from the Orange Bowl,” Arza said. “And all this choice, back then, parents would lie about where they live in order to qualify for a better school. And that’s when you had these school truant officers that would go and verify where you live, because people were trying to jockey, almost break the law in order to get their son or daughter in a better performing school.”

The hearing closed on a pro-competition note.

“I think even those of us who are pro-[school]choice, strongly pro-choice, are not anti-traditional public school,” said Rep. Ross Spano, R-Dover.

“I would submit to you … if the traditional charter schools were given the exclusive monopoly to control education, then they too would become less responsive,” he said. “This is what underlies everything that we’ve done, with respect to choice. It’s not about a statement or an indictment against the public school system. They’re not the villain.”