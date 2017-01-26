﻿ Retirement of final Katrina-related debt allows savings for taxpayers - Watchdog.org

The early repayment of Hurricane Katrina restoration bonds means savings for Mississippi Power ratepayers and taxpayers.

Mississippi Power customers will receive a $3.45 savings on their monthly electric bills and state taxpayers will reap a savings of $36.4 million by paying off the tax-exempt bonds two years early due to low rates.

Mississippi Treasurer Lynn Fitch and the Public Service Commission announced the move on Tuesday, mirroring a similar one earlier this year with the state’s other investor-owned utility, Entergy. It was the final retirement of Katrina-related debt by the state, which provided bonds for both utilities after the 2005 hurricane devastated their electrical infrastructure on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Mississippi Power received $121 million from the restoration bonds, which were also supplemented by federal Community Development Block Grant of $179 million. The company says it was the first time it had a complete loss of service to its customers on the Gulf Coast.

“It was a tremendous public-private partnership,” Fitch said. “Everyone came together to make this come together at that time.”

Mississippi Power CEO Anthony Wilson said the company didn’t consider bankruptcy, as Entergy’s New Orleans subsidiary did after the storm. He also said the company would have had to work with the PSC on what could have been potentially massive rate hikes to pay off the reconstruction costs.

Central District PSC Commissioner Cecil Brown said the company and ratepayers reaped a “substantial savings” by having the state provide part of the financing for the rebuilding efforts, since any bonds issued by the company would have been taxable.

“It was critical for us to get them up and running,” said Brown, who served in the Legislature for 16 years. “They had to have a commitment on financing immediately.”

After Katrina, Entergy received more than $89 million, with $55 million coming from a state bond issue authorized in a bill by passed by the Legislature and the rest paid by a federal Community Development Block Grant.

