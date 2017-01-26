﻿ Retirement of final Katrina-related debt allows savings for taxpayers - Watchdog.org
Retirement of final Katrina-related debt allows savings for taxpayers

January 26, 2017

Photo by Steve Wilson

BOND: From left, Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley, Southern District Commissioner Sam Britton, Treasurer Lynn Fitch, Mississippi Power CEO Anthony Wilson and Central District Commissioner Cecil Brown. The two agencies announced Tuesday that the utility’s state-backed restoration bonds were paid off early.

The early repayment of Hurricane Katrina restoration bonds means savings for Mississippi Power ratepayers and taxpayers.

Mississippi Power customers will receive a $3.45 savings on their monthly electric bills and state taxpayers will reap a savings of $36.4 million by paying off the tax-exempt bonds two years early due to low rates.

Mississippi Treasurer Lynn Fitch and the Public Service Commission announced the move on Tuesday, mirroring a similar one earlier this year with the state’s other investor-owned utility, Entergy. It was the final retirement of Katrina-related debt by the state, which provided bonds for both utilities after the 2005 hurricane devastated their electrical infrastructure on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Mississippi Power received $121 million from the restoration bonds, which were also supplemented by federal Community Development Block Grant of $179 million. The company says it was the first time it had a complete loss of service to its customers on the Gulf Coast.

“It was a tremendous public-private partnership,” Fitch said. “Everyone came together to make this come together at that time.”

Mississippi Power CEO Anthony Wilson said the company didn’t consider bankruptcy, as Entergy’s New Orleans subsidiary did after the storm. He also said the company would have had to work with the PSC on what could have been potentially massive rate hikes to pay off the reconstruction costs.

Central District PSC Commissioner Cecil Brown said the company and ratepayers reaped a “substantial savings” by having the state provide part of the financing for the rebuilding efforts, since any bonds issued by the company would have been taxable.

“It was critical for us to get them up and running,” said Brown, who served in the Legislature for 16 years. “They had to have a commitment on financing immediately.”

After Katrina, Entergy received more than $89 million, with $55 million coming from a state bond issue authorized in a bill by passed by the Legislature and the rest paid by a federal Community Development Block Grant.

Steve Wilson is a writer and a journalist whose work has appeared on Fox News, the Huffington Post and the Daily Signal. He serves as the Mississippi reporter for Watchdog.org. Beginning his career as a sports writer, he has worked for the Mobile Press-Register (Ala.), the LaGrange Daily News (Ga.), Highlands Today (Fla.),McComb Enterprise-Journal (Miss.), the Biloxi Sun Herald(Miss.) and the Vicksburg Post (Miss.) His bachelor's degree is in journalism with a minor in political science from the University of Alabama. He served four-plus years in the United States Coast Guard after his high school graduation and is a native of Mobile, Ala. Steve can be reached at [email protected]

