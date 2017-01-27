﻿ Local outlook: How Trump executive orders will affect Vermont - Watchdog.org

President Donald Trump has said that he plans to sign 200 executive orders in his first days in office. He got off to a quick start Monday and already has signed orders to end overseas abortion support, begin the Mexican border wall, and end Obamacare’s individual mandate.

Watchdog takes a look at a few more of these executive orders, showing how even the smallest Vermont community will be affected.

Essential Air Service Grants

Citing reports from The Hill, Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras is warning that cuts could be coming to the city’s extended transportation system.

“ … the Trump administration intends to recommend elimination of programs deemed ‘wasteful.’ Two such programs are the Essential Air Service (EAS) subsidy … and Amtrak operational funding,” wrote Louras in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The Rutland airport receives EAS funding for Cape Air’s flights to and from Boston. Over the course of the year, these flights serve 7,000 passengers, Guy Rouelle, aviation program administrator for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, told Watchdog.

In 2015, Rutland received $1,360,481 in EAS grants, subsidizing costs of $126 per passenger. Stopping the subsidies could mean passengers would have to pay the difference, or the airline might pull out.

“Whether they’ll continue to fly, I can’t speculate on,” said Rouelle.

Rouelle said he tried to negotiate an additional flight to White Plains, N.Y., with Cape Air, but without subsidies it wasn’t lucrative enough to hold the company’s interest.

“Without a major highway, our community needs these passenger air and rail options,” said Louras.

The EAS grant began in the late 1970s, to ensure that airlines would serve small airports. The flights have high per-capita costs because they are far from major hubs. Rutland is the only small airport in Vermont to receive EAS subsidies.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation confirmed that the “Ethan Allen” Amtrak train does not use EAS funds. It is unclear whether, as Louras implied, EAS funds are tied to another area of local Amtrak systems.

Refugees

Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week that will pause all refugee admissions for 120 days, including Syrian refugees destined for Rutland.

The announcement comes less than a week after the first two Syrian families arrived.

The executive order would put a stop to plans in the works for more than a year. Louras began the process in December 2015, presenting Rutland as a resettlement center to the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Agency without the knowledge or approval of the public and the board of aldermen.

Louras told WCAX-TV that the halt would be “devastating to this community. … We were ready to welcome them.”

But Don Chioffi, a leader of Rutland First, a community action group, said the secrecy of the mayor’s process shows that full support was never there. “He’s tried to create a majority through selective media stories, but he never let the people actually vote. That would have shown once and for all if our community supported resettlement.”

Last year, Chioffi gathered enough signatures to hold a referendum on resettlement, but the mayor and board of aldermen blocked a vote.

The expected executive order would mandate a 30-day halt on visas issued to residents of seven predominantly Muslim countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — citing terrorism threats. However, there is also the stipulation that refugees applying for visas because of religious persecution, and who are minorities in these countries, would be given priority. Christians are the minority religions in these countries, and have largely been ignored by the U.S. Even though 10 percent of all Syrians are Christian, only 56 of the 10,801 Syrian refugees admitted to the U.S. are Christian. That is less than one percent.

Work requirements

Top political commentators are using the conservative Heritage Foundation’s “Mandate for Leadership” as a blueprint to anticipate Trump’s executive order priorities. Trump’s policy team is spearheaded by two former Heritage Foundation members who also formerly worked for Vice President Mike Pence.

So far, the president has stuck to these recommendations, published before he was the Republican presidential nominee, and is moving through the lists point by point.

Welfare reform is a top priority for Heritage, and the report recommends strengthening work requirements for particular programs. One such grant program is the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, which translates into Vermont’s Reach Up program.

The program already has some work requirements: single parent households are required to spend 20 hours a week in activities that can include education, vocational training and job seeking. Two-parent households are expected to log 35 hours a week.

“Reach Up helped 3,500 families in 2016, decreasing from 5,100 families in 2012. The change in caseload shows that our program is successful,” said Sean Brown, deputy commissioner of the Economic Services Division at the Department of Children and Families.

TANF is funded by a block grant, which gives states the ability to design their own programs, within certain parameters. In 2015, Vermont spent $92 million in state and federal funds through its TANF-funded welfare program; 51 percent of the money went toward basic assistance and child care, and 14 percent was spent on administrative costs. Zero dollars were allocated toward work activities or supportive services, categories that have a national allocation average of 10 percent.

Changes in the work requirements would mean Vermont’s Reach Up program would have to adjust those allocations.

Sanctuary cities

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order directing the government to identify federal funding to withhold from so-called sanctuary cities, where leaders have said they will ignore U.S. immigration laws and instruct local law enforcement not to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

In Vermont, Montpelier and Winooski are sanctuary cities. Burlington is not an official sanctuary city, but has adopted policies protecting illegal immigrants. East Montpelier is currently in deliberations to determine whether the city will become a sanctuary city.

Earlier this month, East Montpelier Select Board member Carl Etnier told Watchdog that the threat of funding removal was something to take seriously, especially transportation and infrastructure grants.

“Those are useful to us, and if that question comes up then we will look at how important are these principles? How important is this declaration?” he said.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County, Fla., Republican Mayor Carlos Gimenez, ordered the director of his corrections department to reverse course and honor all requests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain illegal immigration suspects, making it the first city to respond to Trump’s policy.

While the president can target certain types of funding with an executive order, broader federal spending is largely determined by Congress — although sanctuary cities have few friends among the majority Republican leadership in either chamber, either.

Vermont, while not officially a sanctuary state, is friendly to illegal immigrants, even allowing illegal residents to obtain drivers licenses, which may be used as employment IDs. Any move to defund programs for entire states would have to come from Congress.