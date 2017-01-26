﻿ Is it time Wisconsin adopted a flat tax? - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. – A Madison-based free-market think tank says it’s time for Wisconsin to think flat.

The John K MacIver Institute is pitching a flat state income tax of 3 percent, starting with the next biennial budget. The plan, called The Glide Path to a Flat Tax, could be fully implemented by 2025, if the Legislature and the governor agree to go flat.

“Now is the time to have a serious conversation about what exactly the tax system in this state should do, and what it should look like,” Brett Healy, president of the MacIver Institute, told Wisconsin Watchdog on the Vicki McKenna Show on NewsTalk 1130 WISN.

Wisconsin currently has a progressive state income tax with four brackets. The bottom bracket tax rate of 4 percent is the fourth highest among the 33 states that have a progressive income tax, according to the report. The top bracket income tax rate of 7.65 percent is the ninth highest rate among the 43 states that have an income tax.

Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican Legislature have cut taxes since taking control in 2011.

“But the sad fact is that with all of that progress, all of that hard work to cut taxes by $4.76 billion, it really hasn’t moved us out of the highest-taxed state rankings,” Healy said, pointing out that Wisconsin dropped from 15th to 16th using December 2016 census bureau data.

The Tax Foundation puts Wisconsin at the fourth highest in the nation for state and local tax burdens, the highest in the Midwest. The same Tax Foundation study also found that Wisconsin’s state and local taxes take up 11 percent of all personal income in Wisconsin every year.

“We believe that if you’re serious about leapfrogging Wisconsin ahead of our competition here in the Midwest, if you’re serious about fundamentally changing the fiscal trajectory of our state, and if you want to provide tax relief for all of our citizens and our businesses, we should consider a 3 percent flat tax,” Healy said.

“This is the time to think big and bold,” Healy said. “Many fiscal conservatives in the state have been wondering ever since Act 10, and the wild success that was, what is the next Act 10 for Wisconsin?”

Healy warned that Wisconsin’s liberals are going to complain that everything is going to fall apart if the state moves from progressive to flat income tax.

“But, as we learned from Act 10, their rhetoric doesn’t match reality,” Healy said. “And if you take a look at what we’re proposing, a 3 percent flat tax over eight years, or four budgets, it’s a very manageable situation.”

But would a flat tax generate enough revenue to cover the costs of doing state business.

“A lot of the costs to government, and I use costs with finger quotes, could be captured through normal economic growth,” Healy said.

In 2012, an analysis by the liberal Wisconsin Budget Project quoted the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy’s claim that the bottom fifth in income pay 9.4 percent of their income in state and local taxes, while the top 1 percent pay 6.7 percent. A revenue-neutral move to a 4 percent flat tax would have increased the amount paid by the lower 60 percent of earners.

“Cutting income tax rates for top earners and raising them on bottom earners would further increase the gap in the share of income that low earners and top earners pay in state and local taxes,” the analysis said.

However, the MacIver plan is not revenue neutral and would lower the bottom rate from 4 percent to 3 percent, meaning everyone would get a tax cut.

“Further, any sort of sweeping clean of the tax code helps the poorest the most – after all, only those who are well off are able to spend money on lawyers and accountants for the purposes of tax compliance,” the MacIver Institute report states.

In addition, Healy said the MacIver Institute’s plan keeps two tax credits, the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Homestead Credit. “So we added in those two tax credits because they do mainly help the working class poor in the state,” Healy said. “But we’re hoping that overall we can have a robust and honest, genuine conversation about how the tax code should look for future generations.”

The plan has piqued the interest of a powerful state lawmaker.

“The MacIver report convincingly lays out the fact that states realizing economic growth are also states with a low tax burden. We are working with a talented team of citizen legislators to move Wisconsin in the direction of a simpler, fairer tax code with lower rates,” Rep. Dale Kooyenga, vice chair of the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, which controls the state budget process, said in a statement Wednesday.