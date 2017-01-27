﻿ Lawmakers: Fix DOT failures with more taxpayer money - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. – Now that a state audit has found the Wisconsin Department of Transportation cost taxpayers billions of dollars through incompetence and waste, members of a strange group of legislative bedfellows insist they know how to fix the addled agency: Throw more money at it.

Immediately after the state Legislative Audit Bureau released its long-awaited review of the Wisconsin DOT, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos issued a press release simultaneously castigating the agency and demanding lawmakers give it more money.

“The legislative audit is yet another independent report that illustrates construction delays are driving up costs unnecessarily, our road conditions are only getting worse and a long-term solution is needed,” the Rochester Republican said. “It’s clear Wisconsin is trying to do too much with too little and taxpayers are not getting their money’s worth.”

Vos again pointed to the Assembly’s “common sense solution” to the DOT’s funding woes, including a “a corresponding increase in transportation revenue in order to begin addressing the long-term solvency of the transportation fund.”

If that means an increase to Wisconsin’s gas tax, already one of the highest in the country, Vos and his “everything-on-the-table” approach to transportation “revenue enhancements” may still be barking up the wrong tree.

Gov. Scott Walker has said he has no interest in gas tax hikes or vehicular fee increases without corresponding budget cuts elsewhere in state government.

The audit found DOT failed to take into account the costs of inflation when pitching projects between 2006 and 2015. That failure, the unnecessary use of more costly materials and a raft of other wasteful practices cost taxpayers more than $772 million for the 19 major projects noted in the audit. Another 16 projects, ongoing as of last August, have jumped from the original combined cost estimate of $2.7 billion to an anticipated $5.8 billion — more than double the original estimate.

“When a major highway project is considered for enumeration, DOT provides the Governor and the Legislature with an estimate of total project costs, but such estimates were incomplete, in part, because they did not take into account that inflation would increase project expenditures over time,” the report states.

Conservative lawmakers were in no mood to reward an agency that is accused of purposefully underestimating projects costs in its sales pitches to the Legislature.

State Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, fired out a statement saying tax revenue will not fix DOT’s problems.

“The audit, as expected, outlined numerous possibilities for the legislature to act to ensure the Wisconsin DOT runs efficiently. We know projects are coming in way over budget. This is not acceptable,” Stroebel said.

“It is not the time to raise the gas tax or transportation fees – especially before any of these concerns have been addressed,” the senator added.

State Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafied, who also has been critical of the call for “revenue enhancements” by his Republican colleagues in the Legislature, said the audit highlights the need for significant reform within the agency.

“A lack of accountability and transparency have led to costly overruns on projects, which is unacceptable moving forward,” Kapenga said.

The senator noted the audit’s 24 recommendations to “right size” DOT’s expenses. Kapenga agrees with Stroebel, that the place to begin is cleaning up the mess the agency has left.

“To fix the problems outlined in the audit, the Legislature should focus on implementing the Bureau’s recommendations and other major solutions to our spending problem. This, along with other significant cost-saving opportunities, provides a clear focus for the legislature moving forward,” Kapenga said. Those cost-saving opportunities include reforms to the state’s prevailing wage law and project labor agreements, now under consideration in the legislature.

A crisis state?

The audit does note the “proportion of state highways rated in good condition decreased steadily from 53.5 percent in 2010 to 41.0 percent in 2015.” That point is adding fuel to the fire of the “enhanced revenue” argument.

While much has been made about DOT budget shortfalls by lawmakers backing tax increases and their road builder friends and benefactors, the department has seen annual spending on roads climb 190 percent since fiscal year 1997. Last year, the agency spent $2.1 billion on road projects, a sizable amount of that wasted expenditures, according to the audit.

The larger concern, according to state Rep. Keith Ripp, chairman of the Assembly Transportation Committee, is the “long delays in construction plans.” The Lodi Republican says the delays result in escalating costs and fewer completed projects. So, the argument goes, the state desperately needs more taxpayer cash to save taxpayer cash in the long run.

That’s the same argument coming from the left, albeit with much more politically accusatory language. This is the Republican’s fault. This is Walker’s fault, according to Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca, D-Kenosha.

“The Republican leadership’s neglect of our roads is as inexcusable as it is unacceptable. Our crumbling infrastructure is costing taxpayers and hurting our economy. This is yet another hurdle for our struggling middle class and our slow job creation,” Barca barked in a press release.

“The GOP has let the taxpayers of Wisconsin down,” the Democrat added. “We are in a crisis state, and we need to take immediate action.”

Barca apparently wants what Vos wants in this case – more money for more road construction as soon as possible. Wisconsin road builders would very much like that, too. They have been pretty generous to lawmakers trying to get that message across.

Barca’s campaign has pocketed at least $3,275 since 2007 from contributors tied to road construction, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. More than a third of that money has come in since 2014. Vos’ campaign has taken in at least $13,000 from donors in road construction since 2005, with $7,500 of that contributed since 2014.

Stroebel said now is the time to reform, not to demand more money from taxpayers.

“I came to Madison to shrink the size of government and lower the tax burden,” the senator said. “This audit provides several ways to do just that within our Department of Transportation.”