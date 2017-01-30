﻿ Lake Champlain communities struggle with Act 46 - Watchdog.org

For members of the Grand Isle Supervisory Union, a public school district union encompassing communities on a small island in Lake Champlain, Vermont’s Act 46 school-merger law has been a prime example of a state law trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist.

Of the five GISU districts, three have already voted to merge administratively as K-6 schools. The remaining two, in the towns of South Hero and Alburg, prefer to remain as K-8 schools; they can’t find any way to bring about an ideal merger under the law.

Education and community leaders from South Hero demonstrated to the House Education Committee on Jan. 27 that, while their school’s student performance has been above average and education spending remains stable, Act 46 mandates put them under pressure to make unfavorable changes. The South Hero district is Folsom Education and Community Center.

Speaking at the committee hearing were Folsom School Board member David Cain, K-8 Subcommittee Chair Melanie Henderson and retired South Hero attorney David C. Carter.

But South Hero voters have already spoken out strongly: They are not willing to give up their middle-school component. Alburg voters have voted similarly. By standing firm, the voters risk a number of unfavorable scenarios, including loss of small school grants, potential forced mergers by the state, and ultimately higher taxes for less education quality.

“We explained this to the town, we explained the incentives we would get and the consequences, but the town voted strongly not to merge,” said Cain. “We tried really hard to pitch it and it was very contentious in our town. The two votes showed us that people valued the small community feel more.”

Cain explained to his community that they could lose up to $300,000 to $350,000 or 10 percent of their budget. Ultimately, with the change of administration in Montpelier and other political winds indicating changes for Act 46, there had been enough willingness among the community to stand strong.

“There was a group out there saying, you know there’s going to be a new administration coming in, the law may change,” said Cain. “The Board of Education may say no, you guy are fine, you can keep what you have.”

Henderson added that the performance of the middle-school students, based on state test scores, also warranted keeping the program alive.

“For five out of the previous seven years, Folsom’s performance either matched or exceeded the larger local middle schools,” she said.

While the education quality seems high, the costs per student is approximately $14,500, well below the $17,386 per student “penalty mark,” which under Act 46 costs schools dollar-for-dollar for exceeding. The state average per-pupil cost was$14,421, according to the Agency of Education for the year fiscal 2016 school year.

With the purpose of Act 46 primarily to control education quality and spending, South Hero residents are wondering why anything should have to change.

Waiting and watching

Still, a couple of merger possibilities remain on the table.

One is called a “side-by-side” status. Committee Chair David Sharpe said it would entail mergers of South Hero and Alburg to co-exist along with the other three K-6 districts.

Since the totals would fall well short of the 900-student mark, as required by Act 46, this would require special approval by the Agency of Education. Another issue is that the two schools geographically are about 40 miles apart.

Another possibility is merging with the nearby Georgia School District located on the mainland. The challenge with this strategy is that Georgia is nearly compliant with Act 46, without an additional merger, so residents are not privy to what’s going on and there’s little sense of urgency. Another matter is that South Hero’s tax rate is three cents per $1,000 in assessed property value higher than Georgia’s.

Yet another avenue for South Hero is to apply for alternative district status. This is essentially a “sit-pat and don’t change anything” strategy; it is contingent on the Agency of Education (AOE) being convinced that the district is operating at its highest capacity for quality while keeping costs down.

The downside with this route is that the AOE doesn’t have to accept the application; they could also accept it and South Hero can lose out on some of the grants and benefits from a merger. If the AOE rejects it, then the school could be forcibly consolidated.

Henderson said the Georgia merger is officially South Hero’s only standing option to comply with Act 46, absent a special exception, which both the side-by-side status and alternative district status require. But even if South Hero residents were to get behind it, the option would be “almost entirely out of our hands.”

“They are also a much, much bigger voting town then we are,” she said of Georgia. “So we can’t make that decision for them.”

Both Henderson and Cain told Watchdog, following the committee hearing, that the alternative district is what they would prefer: to keep the status quo. For now, there isn’t much they can do besides wait while the criteria for school boards to follow are clarified.