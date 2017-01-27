﻿ Miami's Latino-themed school choice rally an outgrowth of statewide success - Watchdog.org

In Miami, National School Choice Week means celebrations of how expanded educational opportunities are helping struggling students to succeed. And of course, mariachi.

The LIBRE Initiative and Miami’s Lincoln-Martí schools held an event Friday morning to celebrate the families of the charter’s students and talk about school choice. Speakers addressed the legacy of José Martí, one of the charter school’s namesakes and an early advocate for Cuban independence, then ceded the stage to the students of Lincoln-Martí, who performed dance and cheer routines to the accompaniment of a mariachi band.

“People sometimes think that immigration is a very important topic, the most important topic for the Hispanic community, but that’s not the reality. The reality is that education, jobs and the economy are,” LIBRE’s Florida coalitions director César Grajales told Watchdog.org.

A recent Pew Hispanic research poll confirmed that view. Eighty-three percent of Latino voters polled said education was “very important” to their decision in the voting booth.

In Florida, that concern for education issues was reflected in the election results, with pro-school choice candidates from both parties winning state legislative seats.

Grajales said the Hispanic community is very receptive to messages about school choice.

“Back in 2014, we were at an event in Miami, the Youth Fair. We were collecting petitions in favor of school choice. And we were surprised, because in just one weekend we were able to collect 1,200 petitions. Regardless of the party affiliations, regardless of the political views on many different issues, the majority of the people were supporting our cause.”

As a state, Florida is very friendly to school choice, and the ranks of Florida students opting to exercise different choice options continue to grow. In the 2015-2016 school year, 1.6 million Florida students — 45 percent of all PreK-12 students in the state — attended a school of their choosing. Nationwide, Florida has the largest education savings account program and the largest tax credit scholarship program as of fall 2016.

Of the many Florida students taking advantage of school choice opportunities in the state, a disproportionate number are Hispanic. Hispanics make up 29 percent of all K-12 students, but represent nearly 40 percent of charter school enrollees. Charter schools educate a larger percentage of Hispanic students than traditional public schools in Florida.

In an opinion piece for education advocacy group 50Can, Julio Fuentes, president and CEO of Hispanic CREO and Jason S. Crye, executive director of Hispanics for School Choice, wrote that preconceptions about Hispanic political affiliations should not apply to school choice.

“Hispanic parents support policies that promote the structured and disciplined school environment that charters and other successful school models champion,” they wrote. Fuentes and Crye argued that school reform had served the Hispanic community well.

“We support these things not because they are left or right, but because they reflect our values and are products of our own experience.”