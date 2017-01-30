﻿ Nanny State of the Week: California slow-pedals autonomous cars - Watchdog.org

Self-driving cars are the next frontier for the autonomous revolution, coming after cars that automatically brake and parallel park. They’re still in initial stages of testing, but over-cautious nanny regulators in California are forcing their roll-out to more forward-thinking states.

State regulations are driving home-state autonomous driving innovators like Google and Uber to look elsewhere for testing and deployment of their fleets. California has required operators of autonomous cars to register for permits – something that other states, including neighboring Arizona, has not done.

What’s more, California is considering rules that would further hinder autonomous car operation on the roads.

As the Los Angeles Times reported,

[T]he state of Michigan passed laws to allow driverless vehicles on the state’s roadways with minimal restrictions — and not just test cars. … Florida already had passed a similar law. Nevada, Arizona, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh and other jurisdictions have implemented regulations, or pointedly avoided doing so, to encourage the development of driverless cars, saying they’ll save lives and create an economic boom. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, meanwhile, has entered the fifth year of a glacial effort to draw up driverless-car rules, soliciting public opinion on proposed regulations that have sparked controversy and consternation among automakers and driverless-technology companies.

While autonomous cars are likely still a long way away from being common on the roads – not to mention available for consumer purchase – California’s rules are causing the state to fall behind in the innovation game because regulators and policymakers can’t bear the thought of having a light regulatory touch. It wouldn’t be difficult to allow autonomous manufacturers not to have to go through an onerous permitting process merely to get test vehicles on the road, for example.

As the Los Angeles Times noted, there’s more than merely the vehicles at stake. Michigan’s receptiveness to innovation encouraged Google to open a factory outside Detroit that will serve for manufacturing and testing. That means jobs. And other countries, including Sweden, Singapore and the U.K. are launching test sites as well.

California’s cautious approach has caused one of the biggest technological innovation centers in the world to fall behind. If regulators would take their foot off the brake, the next wave of technological innovation might get to California sooner.