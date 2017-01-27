﻿ School Choice Week in Michigan: A tale of two schools - Watchdog.org

National School Choice Week has been a doozy in Michigan. The same day 38 schools learned they might close in June because of chronic academic failure, 79 others found out they’re off the hook.

The news has put a spotlight on vastly different results of two high schools just miles apart with long records of underachievement.

Under state law, schools that are stuck in the bottom 5 percent of worst-performing, or “priority,” schools for three or more years can be closed by the Michigan School Reform Office (SRO.)

Watchdog.org featured one priority school, Saginaw High School, as part of it’s National School Choice Week series. School leaders in the city about 100 miles north of Detroit held a news briefing at which they accused Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos and Gov. Rick Snyder of a Republican-driven agenda to privatize education. And they blasted school reform officer Natasha Baker for sending letters and lists of alternate districts for parents’ consideration.

While the teeth-gnashing and hand-wringing was taking place in Saginaw, it was celebration time at another high school just five miles down the road.

Like Saginaw, the nearby Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools has had its share of problems. Haunted by legal problems and tensions with parents, a change in superintendent and multiple teacher and administrative changes did nothing to budge Bridgeport High School from the state’s priority list – where it had been since 2011.

School leaders realized they couldn’t do it alone, so they turned to a District Turnaround Network program offered throughout the state for low-performing districts, and went outside the box by bringing in outside support.

One of those hired on was Mark Whelton, a professional learning communities coordinator with Creative Synergy Consulting LLC, who joined the effort a year and a half ago.

“The adults in the high school were numb,” Whelton told Watchdog.org. “There was renewed hope that the new administration and vision for the school would stabilize the environment. To an extent, it was better, though the nagging issues of student engagement, low attendance and a lack of long-term vision still plagued the school.”

Whelton conducted professional learning communities, took charge of decreasing truancy and analyzed data required monthly by the school reform office.

And instead of resisting or disputing the SRO, Whelton says the district took it to heart.

“The SRO report was integral in the conversation around change,” he said. “Data is often the key to those conversations because it isn’t personal. It’s data.”

‘A collaborative team effort’

Bridgeport-Spaulding Superintendent Carol Selby agreed, adding that data-driven decisions still needed a village-like approach to turn things around.

“I believe our improved performance at Bridgeport High School must be attributed to a collaborative team effort of teachers, students, parents, administration, Central Office personnel, non-instructional staff, PBIS staff, Saginaw ISD consultants and also the additional support personnel like Mark Whelton,” said Selby. “ Each of us plays an integral part for rapid school improvement.”

That proactive approach drew props from Natasha Baker, who heads up the school reform office and was the primary target of outrage in Saginaw schools earlier in the week.

“Communication with Bridgeport schools is completely different [than Saginaw schools],” she said. “In Bridgeport, the leaders that I have met are receptive and they seek out support. Dialogue is always constructive even when folks disagree. Conversations with me haven’t been about blaming everything on poverty, although they acknowledge the integration of different dynamics.”

And it worked. Bridgeport High School boosted its academic performance to 15 percent, which Selby says is a good start. “Everyone’s goal at all schools is to stay off the bottom 5 percent,” she said. “There will always be a bottom 5 percent. Fifteen percent isn’t the best, but it demonstrates academic improvement. Bridgeport High School demonstrated a trend pattern of growth.”

The crisis isn’t over for Bridgeport, however, as its elementary school is still on the priority list. And Selby says now is not the time for either panic or rage.

“We are encouraging the staff to remain positive, calm, and continue to focus on their work of helping our students achieve academic success,” Selby said “We are having conversations with parents about the priority plan that we committed to with the SRO — and the academic progress we think we have made looking at our most current data.”

Whelton credits the district for thinking “outside the box” and hopes it’s not too late to transform the elementary school.

“It is my desire to help turnaround the entire district and that includes the elementary school. Bridgeport is poised to be ‘the little district that could,’” he said.

In the meantime, legislation is in the works to eliminate the SRO and replace it with a streamlined accountability system for the whole state.

Bill sponsor Sen. Phil Pavlov (R-St. Clair) says the SRO was a disaster from day one, when it was created in 2010 in an unsuccessful bid for President Barack Obama’s “Race to the Top” stimulus money.

“We were chasing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid and conforming to a system that hasn’t worked in Michigan,” he said.