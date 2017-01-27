﻿ Humphries: Let parents choose how to fix schools - Watchdog.org

State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate John Humphries has unveiled a plan that would allow parents whose children attend the lowest-performing schools to decide what kind of changes they want to make.

“We’ve created a proposal system where we identify the lowest performing 5 percent of low-income schools,” Humphries told a group of voters Thursday at Coffee Makes You Black, a coffee shop on Milwaukee’s North side. “We accept proposals for those schools based on something called an RFP [request for proposal] process, that will have some quality standards put right into [it] so that we know that students will be getting high-quality curriculum from skilled staff members.”

The RFP process would allow “school teams” to make proposals to the parents about reforms. Proposals to run all or part of a school could come from voucher or charter school operators or from a school district itself. Parents then would decide among the competing proposals, or choose to keep the school as is.

Humphries’ plan is similar to the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program (OSPP), which the state legislature created to turnaround up to five failing schools in the Milwaukee Public Schools district. That program stalled after the commissioner, appointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, resigned, citing the unwillingness of MPS to work with the reform program.

State Superintendent for Public Instruction Tony Evers declared that no schools in MPS were eligible for the OSPP for the 2017-18 academic year because of changes in the state school report cards. There are currently 42 schools in MPS serving 24,447 students that are ranked as “fails to meet expectations.”

Humphries’ plan does not rely on Abele to implement the turnaround program, nor would it create a commissioner to oversee the schools that are part of the RFP process. Instead, it would leave the decision-making in the hands of parents, while funding participating schools at current levels.

“Right now voucher and charter schools are getting a much lower rate of funding to educate the kids that we’re talking about,” Humphries said. “Our proposal would raise the funding levels to the same levels that MPS is getting, so that we spur more ideas and more creativity.”

Humphries also said there would be a pay-for-performance model so all the funding would not flow to the school right away.

“The state would withhold some of that funding and reward the schools that are having the best results, giving them more opportunities to expand and support their programs,” Humphries said.

Humphries said the RFP process would be guided by the Department of Public Instruction to give the parents the best options. If a consensus among the parents could not be reached on which proposal is best, the school could be split in a school-sharing arrangement between parents who want to keep the existing school and those preferring one of the proposals. An example of such a school shared between two programs would be the Carmen-Pulaski partnership in the Milwaukee Public Schools.

The proposal was quickly attacked by the progressive group One Wisconsin Now as being an attempt to get financial support from school choice groups. “So it’s no surprise that today we see another version of the same old plan to take more of our public tax dollars and send them to less accountable private schools,” said Scot Ross, the group’s executive director said in a press release. “Not because the results for students are any better, but because he wants the money of the private voucher school industry for his campaign.”

Humphries’ plan was also criticized by his opponent in the superintendent race, Lowell Holtz, who said the proposal process was getting ahead of getting community support for change first.

“The last thing the children of Milwaukee and Madison need is another plan from a bureaucrat who has never lived in their neighborhood,” Holz said in an email Thursday. “We need a collaborative leader that will work with parents and community leaders to identify the problems and provide guidance and resources to solve the problems.”

RELATED: DPI superintendent candidate proposes changes to school report cards

Holtz, Humphries and Evers face each other in a nonpartisan primary election Feb. 21. The top two candidates will face off in the April 4 general election.

State Rep Dale Kooyenga, author of the bill creating the OSPP and vice chair of the powerful Joint Finance Committee, applauded Humphries addressing the problem of failing schools. “The status quo is unacceptable,” Kooyenga said in an email to Watchdog. “I look forward to working with stakeholders at DPI and across the state to address Wisconsin’s lowest performing schools.”

Evers’ re-election campaign did not respond to requests for a comment. MPS spokesman Denise Calloway said she needed more details about the proposal before commenting.