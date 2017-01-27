﻿ Homeschooling, Phil Donahue and the way it used to be - Watchdog.org

Homeschooling, Phil Donahue and the way it used to be

By   /   January 27, 2017

Reason‘s Jesse Walker takes a stroll down homeschool memory lane in his weekly Friday A/V Club posting.

“We’re long past the days when the stereotypical homeschooler was a hippie or a fundamentalist,” writes Walker. “They’re still there, but they’ve been joined by many members of the American mainstream.”

To make his point, he introduces readers to a 1981 episode of Donahue, in which the manic liberal talk show host talked homeschooling with two families and a reform advocate.

You can read and watch the whole thing here.

