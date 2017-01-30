﻿ Campus sexual assault panel offered good, bad and ugly for due process - Watchdog.org

This past Wednesday, college presidents and Title IX coordinators met on Capitol Hill to discuss the issue of campus sexual assault and what to do under the new Trump administration.

Under the Obama administration, colleges were required to adjudicate accusations of sexual assault in a way that denied due process and the presumption of innocence. While President Donald Trump hasn’t spoken on the issue, the media has stoked fears that his administration will roll back protections for accusers, who are always labeled as “victims.”

The media has seized upon a comment made by Betsy DeVos, Trump’s nominee for U.S. secretary of education, to create a culture of fear. DeVos, when asked during her confirmation hearing about Obama-era guidance documents from the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights, said she couldn’t commit to upholding the guidance because of “a lot of conflicting ideas and opinions” that she needed to review.

This was a good answer, as the original 2011 “Dear Colleague” letter requiring colleges and universities to use a lower “preponderance of evidence” standard when adjudicating accusations of sexual assault didn’t go through the notice-and-comment period that almost certainly would have reined in the document’s overreach.

During the first of two panels put on by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, four college presidents said they would continue their post-2011 process for sexual assault claims even if the “Dear Colleague” guidance was overturned.

The panel, which featured Diane Harrison of California State University-Northridge, Alisa White of Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, Barbara Gitenstein of the College of New Jersey, and John Jasinski of Northwest Missouri State University, wasn’t all bad. Still, some statements should be concerning to anyone who values due process and the rule of law.

The good

In opening remarks, AASCU President Muriel Howard said that her association was for the “fair and equitable” treatment of all parties involved in campus sexual assault accusations.

Harrison, speaking on the prevalence of sexual assault, said her school’s survey on the topic produced a rate far lower than the “1-in-5 students” statistic consistently reported by media. Moreover, that survey was taken by nearly 50 percent of all students, which is much higher than most of the surveys reported by media.

White said her students were getting sick of surveys. In addition to the campus sexual assault survey, Austin Peay State students take numerous other surveys about their college experiences.

Gitenstein, when discussing “affirmative consent” — a new policy adopted by many colleges that requires students to get consent ahead of each sexual activity (imagine sex as a question-and-answer session) — said it didn’t seem realistic. She said College of New Jersey uses “effective consent” instead, which adopts some elements of the “yes means yes” policies, but not all.

While any standard similar to affirmative consent has problems, it was good to see Gitenstein recognize that the policy wasn’t realistic.

Finally, on the issue of whether expulsion for sexual assault should be noted on transcripts, White said transcripts should be solely for grades and nothing else.

The bad

Unfortunately, every positive comment was countered with a negative statement. For instance, while Howard talked about “fair and equitable” treatment, she began her remarks by repeating the debunked statistic that 1-in-5 students has been sexually assaulted. Each survey that claims 20 percent of college women are raped suffers from the same core problems, and continuing to repeat a debunked number shows an unwillingness to accept reality and a penchant for hysteria.

It’s also difficult to accept claims of “fair and equitable” treatment when the person making the claims believes campus sexual assault in the United States is at epidemic proportions. Typically, campus leaders who believe sexual assaults are extremely high seek the extreme response accepted by the Obama administration and many colleges, which is to believe every accusation and deny due process.

While Harrison talked about the lower numbers found by CSU-Northridge’s survey, she also said sexual assault is “grossly underreported.” She also bemoaned the idea that accusers would have to tell their stories multiple times. While reliving a tragedy may be painful, repeated tellings can elicit new information or determine if material facts have changed, possibly indicating a lie.

None of the presidents acknowledged that men could be victims of sexual assault, referring to victims almost exclusively as women. When asked about due process in their adjudication systems, the presidents repeated the phrase “fair and equitable” and mentioned parity in the process (the notion that accusers and the accused are entitled to same protections, such as access to advisers). They didn’t directly address due process concerns.

However, while discussing the concept of parity for accusers and the accused, Harrison said that accusers and accused alike can use advisers during the process, but only accusers have access to confidential advisers. If an accused student wants a confidential advisers, he or she would have to hire an attorney. Harrison’s answer seemed confusing because such an arrangement appears to be lacking in parity.

The ugly

Jasinski said Northwest Missouri State University would continue to implement Obama-era regulations regardless of changes initiated by the Trump administration.

Moreover, many of the presidents defended the “preponderance of evidence” standard required by the Obama-era guidance in shocking ways. Harrison talked about how some of the sexual assault reports to her school were determined unsubstantiated even with the lower evidentiary standard. She seemed almost unhappy that the school couldn’t punish accused students even though the Obama administration made it so easy.

Harrison also insisted that accusations of sexual assault not go to the police. She gave a hard-to-believe example where a student admitted to raping a young woman but the district attorney refused to prosecute. Even if the event did happen as she recounted, one bad action doesn’t warrant creating a completely different justice system for college students. Still, she said the justice system was just too flawed right now for police to handle these particular felonies.

White also defended the low standard of evidence by stating that the accused are not in danger of “loss of liberty,” meaning they won’t go to jail. But expulsion and being branded a “rapist,” whether one was punished for kissing a friend or forcible rape, can have similar effects on one’s future and career prospects as spending time in jail.

White also suggested the lower standard was easier for administrators because they don’t have the expertise of law enforcement. Gitenstein used a similar defense, saying that changing the standard would be expensive and time-consuming. (So, in other words, using a low standard of evidence is acceptable because college administrators are poorly trained and too cheap to make a change.)

When talking about evidentiary standards, the presidents conveniently limited the options to “beyond a reasonable doubt” or “preponderance,” as if those were the only options. Not one mentioned “clear and convincing,” a standard that many schools were using prior to Obama-era guidance. This standard was higher the preponderance but lower than reasonable doubt, and ensured that administrators had to be pretty sure they were actually punishing a dangerous student. The current standard allows them to punish just to be on the safe side (and to avoid bad press if they refuse to punish every accused student).

On the issue of labeling sexual activity, White said it was a good thing that students increasingly are telling other students that what they experienced was sexual assault — whether it was or not. This is actually dangerous, and can be cruel, as students who might otherwise simply regret a sexual encounter are being told to see themselves as victims of rape. When colleges talk about increased mental health problems on campus, this could certainly be a contributing factor.