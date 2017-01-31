﻿ House bill emerges for universal background checks in Vermont - Watchdog.org

Just weeks after a Senate bill emerged for universal background checks in Vermont, a House counterpart, H.151, has been introduced, and gun rights proponents are saying it may be even more restrictive than its Senate cousin.

“From what we are seeing, there are a lot of pretty bad things in this,” said Eddie Cutler, president of Gun Owners of Vermont. “Again, Vermont doesn’t have gun problem, and this is a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Cutler told Watchdog last week that he heard another gun bill was in the works but that it was having trouble gaining support.

“This is the rewrite of the bill they were going to introduce about two weeks ago, and what they did was they copied New Mexico’s,” he said, referring to New Mexico’s ongoing debate over a universal background check bill.

Proponents of H.151, including sponsor Rep. Johannah Donovan, D-Burlington, said she’s grown up in the gun culture and doesn’t think this bill will hinder law-abiding gun owners.

“Right now, if you go to Dick’s Sporting Goods, you have to get a background check. This is to cover the loopholes that are not doing it right now,” she said.

She said the bill makes exemptions for immediate family members and law enforcement, adding that she supports the bill even though Vermont does not have a gun problem.

“I don’t think it’s a big issue for Vermont, but I think this country has a big issue,” she said.

Vermont is the safest state in the nation and has the lowest violent crime rate for the third straight year. Gun rights advocates attribute the state’s low rate of violence to the high rate of gun ownership.

Still, Donovan said she is dedicated to working with local groups to enact gun control for Vermonters.

“I and others will work with groups like Gun Sense Vermont that I think have reasonable thoughts on this issue,” she said. “It may take a few years, but I think in the end we’ll have some sort of responsible solution.”

Cutler says Donovan’s bill has stiffer penalties than are contained in the Senate bill.

“[The bill imposes] five years in jail if you sell or give a gun to a nephew or cousin, a felony violation which will take away person’s rights to own firearms the rest of their lives,” he said. “Criminals are not going to pay attention to this law. Most guns used in crimes are stolen.”

He added that if someone wants to give a gift to friend or relative, it’s already against federal law to give or sell to a prohibited or disbarred person.

“There are literally dozens of nonviolent felonies that prevent ownership,” Cutler said.

Evan Hughes, vice president of the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, said groups like Gun Sense Vermont claim to be local and grassroots, but in fact are tied to national interest groups.

“The campaign for this gun control legislation comes from a national agenda by former Mayor (Michael) Bloomberg to enact New York City and Chicago gun control laws around the nation,” he said.

Hughes added that criminals will likely go about their crimes without paying any mind to background checks.

“Honest and peaceful citizens will have to find a Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer willing to perform these and pay for a check that will not deter criminals,” Hughes said.

VFSC President Chris Bradley said he sees many difficulties involved in implementing the bill: “You are never going to prosecute anybody under this law, you would have to prove intent, he said.

“Even if you do find a suspicious sale, how do you prove it? The only way you are ever going to prove this is with a gun that is manufactured after the date that this gets implemented.”