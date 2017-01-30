﻿ Oklahoma lawmakers eye education savings accounts - Watchdog.org

School choice is on the legislative agenda in Oklahoma this year, with education savings accounts getting much of the attention, the Tulsa World reports.

A bill by Sen. Kyle Loveless, R-Oklahoma City, would create an ESA program allowing parents to spend their child’s allotment of state education money on tuition, textbooks, tutoring and other educational needs.

Loveless is also sponsoring legislation that would expand education tax credits for donations to pay for private-school scholarships.

Two Norman senators, one Republican and one Democrat, are taking a different tack on ESAs. Republican Sen. Rob Standridge would create ESAs, but they would go into effect only if teachers get a raise. Democrat John Sparks’ bill would bar use of ESAs to pay for private school.

