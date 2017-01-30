﻿ Oklahoma lawmakers eye education savings accounts - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Oklahoma  >  Oklahoma lawmakers eye education savings accounts

Oklahoma lawmakers eye education savings accounts

By   /   January 30, 2017  /   No Comments

School choice is on the legislative agenda in Oklahoma this year, with education savings accounts getting much of the attention, the Tulsa World reports.

A bill by Sen. Kyle Loveless, R-Oklahoma City, would create an ESA program allowing parents to spend their child’s allotment of state education money on tuition, textbooks, tutoring and other educational needs.

Loveless is also sponsoring legislation that would expand education tax credits for donations to pay for private-school scholarships.

Two Norman senators, one Republican and one Democrat, are taking a different tack on ESAs. Republican Sen. Rob Standridge would create ESAs, but they would go into effect only if teachers get a raise. Democrat John Sparks’ bill would bar use of ESAs to pay for private school.

Read more here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at [email protected]

  • Sign-up for our Oklahoma Watchdog email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿