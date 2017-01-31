﻿ Scott budget, business talk overtaken by Trump immigration policy - Watchdog.org

RUTLAND — A scheduled meeting to discuss Gov. Phil Scott’s budget and business-related proposals on Monday was overtaken by events related to President Trump’s executive order on travel from nations identified as terrorist-friendly havens by the Obama administration.

Scott was the guest speaker at a buffet lunch gathering hosted by the Rutland Area Chamber of Commerce and Rutland Economic Development Corporation. The appearance was Scott’s first keynote public address since presenting his budget to the Legislature last week.

Immigration flap

What was supposed to be an address focused primarily on the governor’s recent budget and business-related proposals, turned out to be occupied by weekend events related to President Trump’s executive order.

Thirty minutes of Scott’s nearly 50-minute-long address was directed to the immigration flap, and the rest of the address dealt with state budget concerns.

Scott’s anti-Trump policy comments included a public thank-you to attendees for welcoming a Syrian refugee family to Rutland. The city’s mayor, Christopher Louras, an advocate of making Rutland a resettlement community, loudly applauded Scott’s comments.

“Immigrants have helped shape our state. We need peaceful families here from all walks of life,” Scott said. “I will do everything I can, everything I have the power to do, to protect the rights of Vermonters … including standing up to the executive orders from Washington.”

The budget

Scott spent a few minutes explaining his recent budget proposals, as well as his own executive orders on government efficiency and agency mergers.

“My executive orders are not as controversial as the others,” he quipped, referring to Trump.

Scott noted the high cost of education and said more funds should be funneled to early education, when a child’s brain is still in the formative stages.

“We spend $1.6 billion to educate 86,000 students — that’s $19,000 per student, one of the highest in the nation,” he said, “In everything we do we need to think outside the box. Let’s think about the customer, the kids, and give them what they deserve.”

On the issue of IT spending, Scott noted a reluctance to use off-the-shelf commercial software in place of pricey, custom software programs. He said adapting available software would save on maintenance costs.

He pointed to Vermont Health Connect as the state’s most visible IT problem, adding that IT could be better coordinated across state agencies to control costs.

“Every department has its own IT people,” Scott said. “It’s not very well coordinated. We have no idea what we’re spending on IT.”

As a model for state government, Scott noted how his own business, DuBois Construction, benefitted by foregoing pricey custom payroll software and using QuickBooks instead, a business software by Intuit Inc. widely available through retailers.

Scott also emphasized that half of the state’s $6 billion budget is under human services, which uses considerable IT resources. His plan to bring state IT expertise together will save money. “We’ve already found duplication there. We have to redefine things, keep an open mind,” he said.

No business-as-usual

The governor sounded exasperated while discussing what he sees as a legislative culture that resists change. For example, on his directive for the level-funding of school budgets, Scott has asked for an extension of time — until May 23 instead of Town Meeting Day in March — for school board members to rework their budgets. The request has already received pushback from many Democrat legislators, school board members and teachers.

“All I ask is that you have an open mind,” Scott said. “I’m begging the Legislature to consider this. It costs us.”

Before Scott left the speaker’s podium, Castleton University President David Wolk stood up to thank Scott for his support of higher education.

“I want to thank you for your support of higher education,” Wolk said. “Nine percent of our budget comes from the state.”

VIPs attending the lunch included Mayor Louras, Rutland County elected officials, state legislators, area business leaders, college educators, and several school administrators.