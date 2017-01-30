﻿ Haupt's Take: There is no money tree in D.C. - Watchdog.org

By William Haupt III | Haupt’s Take

“Money doesn’t grow on trees like the apples that grew in the Garden of Eden. It is not fruit that can be cultivated and picked when ripe. It’s something you have to earn and value.” (Ray Salisbury)

Much Ado About Nothing is a play written by William Shakespeare in 1599. It combines elements of mistaken identities, love, robust hilarity, honor, shame, and court politics. One of the reoccurring themes is to not place more importance on anything than necessary. He used courteous decorum and impulsive energies to prove priorities are essentials while others are better left unfretted.

There was “much ado about nothing” when Michelle Obama planted her White House garden. There was talk about her showing America the benefits of planting home grown food. The former first lady said it cost $180.00 but she failed to mention that was the cost of organic seeds. She never mentioned the taxpayers were footing the bill for the subcontractors and caretakers and even a White House farmer to weed and fertilize the most expensive garden in the world.

“It is only the farmer who plants his own seeds and meticulously cares for them reaps the best harvest of all.” (Ben Frost)

With the last eight years of government expansion plus ballooning federal assistance programs, one would think the former first lady had planted an orchard of money trees. And since they were growing so well Obama was plucking the fruit from this personal Garden of Eden. I guess we were wrong.

He left office with a national debt that doubled and those on food stamps and federal aide increased by 43 percent. Industry financed fiascos by taxpayers to favored cliques pillaged our treasury. Green energy freaks vowed to oust fossil fuels and everyone would be driving Fred Flintstone cars to work. This skyrocketed our debt like Sputnik’s first trip to the moon. DC’s cupboard is so bare, even a church mouse could not find enough crumbs for a meal.

“Liberal politicians are afraid to say no when people ask for money because they fear it will cost them votes.” (Gordon Wrath)

William Shakespeare told us, “The empty vessel makes the loudest sound.” And when reality sets in, and Americans realize there is no more money to give away, they’re going to squeal like a pig on his way to the bacon factory. That is when they play the blame game. Those who got handouts cut will blame it on the president. The greenies and the tree huggers led by their leader Al Gore will claim President Trump doesn’t care about global warming and is changing the world typography for the benefit of big businesses.

Progressives in Congress will blame conservatives for stealing from the poor to give to the rich to make their new boss happy. And everyone who buys real insurance cheaply and doesn’t buy enough will blame Trump for dumping that albatross Obamacare.

“Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.” (JFK)

We can’t give away the farm without selling the cows that have been giving away their milk for free, because their udders have run dry. We either have to give them time to replenish them or sell them to the butcher. We must selectively wean as many people as we can off of them before they “moo uncle” and quit producing milk completely. In the past they only had to nurture one calf at a time, and then they got a break until the next one came along. Now they are feeding half of the nation and their udders have been licked clean.

Like our economy they know once they stop producing, they are on borrowed time. Over the last years it has been “spend today and don’t worry about tomorrow.” The fed has kept us on life support printing money as fast as Obama can spend it. Soon it will take a wheelbarrow full of dollar bills to buy a Jack in the Box hamburger.

“If we don’t find a way to start paying off our national debt, we will soon run out of borrowed time.” (Jason Ford)

Donald Trump did not want this job, but somebody who was not a politician had to step up and do it. Establishment politicians have proven they are not fit to manage a junkyard. As successful and smart as President Trump is, if he invested every dime that he had trying to invent a money tree, he’d be in the poor house tomorrow. President Trump is very much aware “money doesn’t grow on trees.” America is broke and everyone with a GED knows it. The fed can no longer print money faster than we can spend it.

We must seek revolutionary change in domestic policy. It may even be as dramatic as what we saw in Ronald Reagan’s first year in office. America must wake up to the reality that when LBJ opened the doors of Fort Knox with his Great Society, federal handouts have become a way of life for far too many citizens who learned what they’d get by trading their liberty for votes. Someone has to lock the vaults of Fort Knox and hide the keys.

“When the people find that they can vote themselves money that will herald the end of the republic.” (Benjamin Franklin)

When the celebrations subside, Trump must sit down with Congress and toss away Obama’s “I won you lost” attitude to find workable reforms that satisfy everyone. He won’t ax things people have learned to depend on with the stroke of a pen since it will cost him his Congress in the mid-term elections. That would be a repeat performance of what Obama did his first term in office. Are we ready for more progressives?

People voted for Mr. Trump because they wanted “change they could believe in.” He has proven he is a reasonable man and ready to work with everyone. He didn’t fly into DC seeking power; only to make America great again. He is aware there are issues people are sensitive to on both sides of the fence. His own empire, like Rome wasn’t built in a day. It took years for progressives to ruin our country and the leaning curve to fix it will not be easy. We must work together and have patience.

“All things are difficult before they become easy.” (Saadi)

Albert Einstein once told us that doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, is the definition of insanity. President Trump did not become America’s newest folk hero for the working middle class because he was wealthy and smart. He appealed to the average voters that finally counted the change left in their pockets after eight years of progressive rule. That’s when they realized we were not dong things the American way and wanted “change they could believe in.”

Now they have the right leader in charge, the changes they wanted to see will come but will not appear overnight. They will come gradually and responsibly and they will be done right. Like a smart mother who knows when it is time to stop nursing her baby, a smart man knows when to yank the plug on the drain, and when to let the water out gradually. The result is the same.

“The end will always justify the means, as long as means are done with good intentions.” (Lee Teller)

President Trump governs by example. He turned down his salary of $400,000 except for the $1 he had to take to be officially employed. JFK donated his paycheck to charity. Herbert Hoover did the same. These were great tax write–offs for both. In 2013, Barack Obama, proudly declared he had just paid off his student loans so he agreed to return 5% of his salary to the Treasury during the government shutdown.

“A man’s character often speaks through his wallet.” (Stan Martin)

The American musical duo, Daryl Hall and John Oates once crooned, “When the going gets tuff the tuff get going.” Its time for all Americans to get tuff and get behind the reforms needed to save our republic. We have reached new plateaus in science and technology that were always considered out of the realm of reality.

We’ve proven nothing is impossible for America. Its time for us to show the world, America will always be the greatest nation on this earth.

“The presuppositions on which our society is currently structured must be analyzed, challenged, and changed if America is going to remain strong and powerful or we will perish like others have in the modern world.” (Dr. King)