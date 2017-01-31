﻿ Litigating the case of the New York Times v. Betsy DeVos - Watchdog.org

Max Eden, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, writes in The 74 that the New York Times “makes verifiably false claims” about Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos’ record and about the success of charter schools in Detroit.

Eden criticizes both the Times‘ editorial board and national education correspondent Kate Zernike for negatively skewing data from studies that actually show “charters significantly outperform district schools.”

“Zernike took a basket of apples, pulled out the rotten ones, kept the genetically modified ones, made statistically weighted applesauce, and plopped that applesauce in the middle of a row of organic oranges,” Eden writes. “Then she drew a false conclusion that’s become central to the case against Betsy DeVos’s nomination for secretary of education.”

