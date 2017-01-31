﻿ Litigating the case of the New York Times v. Betsy DeVos - Watchdog.org

Litigating the case of the New York Times v. Betsy DeVos

By   /   January 31, 2017  /   No Comments

Max Eden, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, writes in The 74 that the New York Times “makes verifiably false claims” about Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos’ record and about the success of charter schools in Detroit.

Eden criticizes both the Times‘ editorial board and national education correspondent Kate Zernike for negatively skewing data from studies that actually show “charters significantly outperform district schools.”

“Zernike took a basket of apples, pulled out the rotten ones, kept the genetically modified ones, made statistically weighted applesauce, and plopped that applesauce in the middle of a row of organic oranges,” Eden writes. “Then she drew a false conclusion that’s become central to the case against Betsy DeVos’s nomination for secretary of education.”

Read the whole thing here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at jbicknell@watchdog.org.

  • Follow us on Twitter (@WatchdogEd) to get the latest Education news from around the country

    Sign-up for our Watchdog Education email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿