﻿ Think tank unveils model legislation for campus free speech - Watchdog.org

A conservative/libertarian think tank has released model legislation for states wishing to protect free speech on college campuses.

The Goldwater Institute, named after former senator and presidential candidate Barry Goldwater of Arizona, released its legislative proposal on Tuesday.

The proposal would roll back the “free speech zones” common on college campuses today that relegate students’ constitutional freedoms to certain areas of campus at certain times of the day. It also would prevent speakers from being disinvited, an occurrence that reached a record high in 2016.

In addition, the model legislation would allow “persons whose free-speech rights have been improperly infringed by the university to recover court costs and attorney’s fees” and would require schools to release a yearly report about the state of free expression on their campuses.

In addition to free speech protections, the legislation would guarantee students some basic due process rights in disciplinary cases involving expression. Schools would be required to give students advanced notice of the charges against them, the right to review the evidence against them and present a defense, the right to confront the witnesses against them and call witnesses in their favor, the right to a decision by an impartial arbiter or panel and the right to an appeal. For students facing suspensions of more than 30 days or expulsion, the right to the assistance of counsel would also be required.

While the due process rights in the model legislation pertain only to free expression, they could also apply in some sexual harassment cases involving crude jokes or suggestive language.

The Goldwater Institute proposal would supersede and nullify existing restriction on free speech at any public institution in the states where such legislation is enacted.

The think tank’s education director, Jonathan Butcher, helped write the report with the Ethics and Public Policy Center’s Stanly Kurtz and attorney Jim Manley, who works for Goldwater’s legislative arm.

‘Not a license to attack’

While protecting free speech is essential on college campuses, the bill would result in some necessary burdens for college administrations.

They would be forced to rewrite existing policies if they restrict free speech beyond the scope of the bill, and the annual report would join the numerous other reports colleges are already required to provide. Also, freshmen orientation would be made that much longer by the requirement that schools inform students of their free speech rights.

The proposal also states that institutions of higher learning are not prevented “from regulating student speech or activity that is prohibited by law,” meaning it would not protect those inciting violence against any group of persons.

The legislation would apply only to public institutions, but the authors hope that it will start a conversation at private universities and lead to their own free speech protections.

At a Heritage Foundation event unveiling the model legislation, moderator Hans Von Spakovsky said in his opening remarks that “free speech and the ability to vigorously discuss, debate and disagree is under sustained assault at college campuses all across the country, to the detriment of our intellectual and creative development.”

He emphasized the number of examples where student’s free speech rights have been violated because they disagree with the prevailing ideology of their professors and institutions.

Kurtz emphasized the difference between free speech and violence.

“Interrupting, physically assaulting or shouting down speakers is tyranny, pure and simple, and cannot be tolerated by any community that cherishes and protects free expression,” Kurtz said. “Freedom is not a license to attack your foes. That sort of license is the opposite of freedom.”

Kurtz also raised the issue of civility, which has been used in recent years on college campuses to shut down opposing viewpoints.

“Campus demonstrators have mistakenly elevated what they think of as sensitivity and civility over the principle of free expression. But the truth is, freedom of speech itself is the ultimate act of civility,” Kurtz said. “This means that the minor passing offenses that are the price for our tolerance of free speech are well worth putting up with.”

Those “minor passing offenses” Kurtz referred to are known as “microaggressions,” which are words and phrases that are uttered without the intent to harm, but are otherwise deemed offensive to the person at which they’re directed. The term has been used to punish students for non-offensive speech that angers the most sensitive of students.

The legislation may have difficulty finding support in many states, but it could create a new kind of free market for students who wish to attend universities where their speech will be valued (or, conversely, for students who wish to remain in “safe spaces” where they’ll never be subjected to opposing viewpoints).