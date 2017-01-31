﻿ Dissent growing in Robin Vos' House - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos likes to crack the political whip, Capitol insiders say.

The Rochester Republican who has served as speaker of the Republican-controlled Assembly since 2013 is not a man who countenances dissension in the ranks, according to multiple sources. Like legislative leaders past and present, Vos has a big bag of carrots, but he prefers to wave a very big stick.

“If you have to choose between ruling by fear or respect, Robin truly chooses the fear,” a legislative official with knowledge of Vos’ leadership style told Wisconsin Watchdog.

In the bare-knuckles arena of transportation spending, sources say Vos is cracking the whip perhaps harder than ever before.

The speaker has said “everything should be on the table to fix” Wisconsin’s $1 billion transportation budget shortfall, including a hike in Wisconsin’s gas tax – already among the highest in the nation.

Earlier this month Vos conceded it’s unlikely that an increase would fly, given Wisconsin Republican Party standard bearer Gov. Scott Walker’s opposition to tax hikes.

But after last week’s audit showing the Wisconsin Department of Transportation wasted billions of taxpayer dollars, Vos and the “revenue enhancement” gang hit the spin cycle, simultaneously castigating the agency and demanding lawmakers give it more money.

“The legislative audit is yet another independent report that illustrates construction delays are driving up costs unnecessarily, our road conditions are only getting worse and a long-term solution is needed,” he said in a statement. “It’s clear Wisconsin is trying to do too much with too little and taxpayers are not getting their money’s worth.”

In other words, throw more money at an agency that lowballed transportation project estimates, failed to factor in inflation and repeatedly allowed materials and processes that significantly drove up costs.

RELATED: Lawmakers: Fix DOT failures with more taxpayer money

Vos, who has in many ways helped lead Wisconsin’s conservative revolution of the past six years, finds himself in the same political bed as tax-and-spend liberals like Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, and ultra-liberal Madison Mayor Paul Soglin. In December, Soglin said he would extend an olive branch to Vos because “at least in the narrow area of transportation – with roads and highways – he seems to get it.”

What Vos has gotten of late is what sources say he hates most: dissension from some members of his caucus.

“D.O.T needs substantial reforms before we provide additional money,” said Assistant Majority Leader Rob Brooks, who broke with the speaker publicly after the audit. Brooks made his comments last week on his Facebook page, noting that the transportation debate will have “long term repercussions.”

“Immediate reforms must happen now so that we can actually invest in our infrastructure and know the money is being spent wisely. I support giving more aid to local municipalities and counties where the money will be spent appropriately on needed projects until the State gets needed D.O.T reforms in place,” Brooks added.

Brooks said the Legislature needs to get down to the work of repealing the state’s prevailing wage law, removing federal dollars and all of the expensive strings that go with them for local projects, implementing strict design standards focused on “needs and not wants,” and focusing on maintenance and replacement before looking at expansion. He also said the state needs to do away with competition-killing Project Labor Agreements, as outlined in a bill Brooks sponsored this session.

Vos is willing to back such reforms, Capitol insiders say, if Republican members give him what he wants. And what Vos wants is transportation “revenue enhancements.”

“What ultimately it comes down to is, these are ideas (DOT Reforms) as conservatives we should be able to be in agreement on, but everything is going to be hostage to a gas tax increase,” one source said.

Multiple Capitol sources tell Wisconsin Watchdog that Vos made Assembly membership on the Joint Finance Committee, the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing panel, contingent on support of a gas tax hike.

Other insiders said that Vos, during a post-election caucus on committee assignments, threatened to remove Republicans from the real scene of lawmaking – the closed-door party caucus.

“He said, ‘just because you’re an elected Republican does not mean you have a right to be a member of our caucus discussions,’” one Capitol insider said. “What he meant to say was, “If you say things that are embarrassing or contrary to the team, you can be asked to leave and not allowed back in.’”

Vos communications director Kit Beyer says the claims are “patently false.”

Legislative officials who spoke to Wisconsin Watchdog stand by their accounts.

Politics by its very nature comes with a certain amount of disagreeable things. As 19th century Prussian Chancellor Otto von Bismarck is credited with saying, “Laws are like sausages, it is better not to see them being made.” Whipping and wheeling and dealing are how politics gets done in Madison or Washington, D.C., or most seats of government for that matter.

But insiders say Vos has taken a keen liking to the whip, especially on the transportation issue this session.

“He creates this atmosphere where you are always looking over your shoulder,” one insider said.

Members are afraid to speak up for fear of losing committee chair posts, or that the speaker will work to hold up or kill their bills, sources say.

Some of the more outspoken members — on transportation and other key issues — found themselves on the outside looking in this session.

Rep. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere was left out of a committee leadership post. He told the Wisconsin State Journal in December that Vos made his message clear that “conservative dissent will not be tolerated and is likely to be dealt with harshly and swiftly.”

Jacque could not be reached for comment for this story, but in a statement last month he said he is “proud to continue fighting for Wisconsin taxpayers and the pro-life cause.”

“To the extent I have been and will be ‘punished’ for my efforts on their behalf, I will wear it as a badge of honor,” the fourth term lawmaker said.

State Reps. Jesse Kremer, R-Kewaskum, and Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, also were excluded from committee leadership roles. Vos has said there were only so many positions to go around due to historic numbers of Republicans in the majority, but Brandtjen told the Wisconsin State Journal that it appeared her public positions cost her.

One Capitol insider said going into caucus has become a “forgone conclusion,” that dissenting voices are beaten up and consensus and loyalty are demanded over individual principle.

And good conservative policy only means as much to Vos as the campaign dollars it brings into Vos’ power base, sources said.

When conservative lawmakers demanded movement on a prevailing wage bill last session, Vos’ watered down version did not fly. The speaker was not happy, sources said.

“He lamented that (lawmakers) wanted to take up prevailing wage on top of right-to-work legislation because that meant (the Assembly) just blew a $300,000 hole in the RAAC (Republican Assembly Campaign Committee) budget,” the insider said.