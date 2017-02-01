﻿ Senate Education Committee rejects level-funding proposal - Watchdog.org
Senate Education Committee rejects level-funding proposal

By   /   February 1, 2017  /   News  /   No Comments

Gov. Phil Scott is back to budget matters after floating the idea of making Vermont a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants, but so far the Senate Education Committee isn’t going along with his plan to level-fund school budgets for 2017.

Photo courtesy of state of Vermont

REJECTION: The Senate Education Committee, led by its chair, Sen. Phil Baruth, P/D-Chittenden, rejected Gov. Phil Scott’s call for level funding school budgets.

On Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee rejected Scott’s Jan. 25 proposal to level-fund public school budgets and move budget voting from the traditional Town Meeting Day in March to May 23. By a 6-0 vote, committee members said no to the Republican governor.

Scott also wants to transfer $50 million to the Education Fund to pay for early childhood education and higher education, as well as teacher retirement.

Since the governor’s budget address, Democrats have been resisting Scott’s proposals, especially the idea of level funding school budgets. Scott has pushed back by expressing his growing exasperation with lawmakers.

During a Vermont Public Radio interview Tuesday, state Sen. Philip Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, chair of the Senate Education Committee, said Education Committee members believed Scott’s plan was “unfair” to school boards across the state.

Baruth stressed that many board members across the state already put time into developing their budgets prior to Scott’s budget address last month. Also, he noted that many school budget ballots have been printed for Town Meeting Day.

“It’s too late for many communities,” Baruth told VPR.

On Monday, during a Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting in Rutland, Scott displayed gentlemanly impatience with lawmakers. “All I ask is that you have an open mind,” Scott said. “I’m begging the Legislature to consider this. It costs us.”

Rebecca Kelley, Scott’s communications director, issued a statement Tuesday criticizing the committee.

“[They were] not even willing to take the time to consider these … steps to halt unsustainable increases in property taxes and invest more in early care and learning and higher education, while keeping spending for K-12 level for one year,” she said.

Since Scott’s budget address last week, responses have fallen along partisan lines.

“By freezing property tax rates, capping school budgets, firing hundreds of educators and seeking $15 million in pay cuts from educators, the governor will not achieve what we all want,” said Martha Allen, president of Vermont-NEA, in response to the governor’s budget proposals.

Ethan Allen Institute President Rob Roper said Scott’s biggest challenge in Montpelier would be changing the minds of lawmakers reluctant to cut school costs even as student enrollment shrinks. “Scott’s requests that local school boards level fund their budgets this year … make sense. However, the logistics of pulling this off, and the local politics involved, is complicated.”

Kelley indicated that Scott is willing to listen to other ideas about his education agenda while balancing the state budget “without raising tax rates or fees.”

