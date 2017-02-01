﻿ Key reform bills still alive in Mississippi Legislature - Watchdog.org

Tuesday was a big deadline in the Mississippi Legislature, as bills had to be passed through committee before heading to their respective chambers for a vote.

Here are some of the bills that made it and some that didn’t:

Alive

House Bill 144 would make the Department of Revenue liable if it erroneously hits a taxpayer with a lien.

H.B. 480 would force online sellers to pay Mississippi’s 7 percent sales tax. Amazon has already agreed to collect Mississippi state sales tax. The bill passed the full House Feb.1 on a 79-38 vote. Only 22 of 74 Republicans in the chamber voted against it.

H.B. 511 would mandate that Mississippi drivers stay in the right lane, except to pass. A ticket would impose a fine no less than $5 and no more than $50.

H.B. 555 would require the state’s attorney general to seek permission from the governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state before filing lawsuits with a recovery amount of $250,000 or more.

H.B. 711 would reauthorize the state’s motion picture and television production subsidy program, which is due to expire this year.

RELATED: Governor proposes scrapping Mississippi’s film production subsidy

H.B. 804 is a placeholder bill with relevant code sections that would authorize a lottery in Mississippi.

H.B. 812 would reform the state’s civil asset forfeiture system; it would require law enforcement agencies to keep records of all forfeitures and mandate the creation of a website run by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to detail all forfeitures.

RELATED: Mississippi task force ironing out details of civil asset forfeiture reform

H.B. 1039, the “Sexual Prevention in Universities and Community and Junior Colleges Act,” is drawing fire from legal scholars. It would put into state law what is considered by conservative scholars to be an unlawful federal mandate that will limit due process and allow a lower evidence standard in sexual misconduct claims on the campuses of state universities and community colleges.

H.B. 1265 would mandate a sunset review process for all state regulations.

H.B. 1322 would allow Mississippi’s eight microbreweries to sell their beer on premises to visitors. A similar bill failed in last year’s session.

RELATED: Legislation that allows Mississippi brewers to sell on premises clears key hurdle

H.B. 1425 would mandate changes for the state’s occupational licensing boards and mandate that the governor provide active supervision of them.

Joint Resolution 1 would mandate competitive bidding for the fourth-floor office space in the Capitol that is rented to media members.

Senate Bill 2632 would ban contract lobbying by state agencies.

S.B. 2273 would mandate the teaching of cursive in the state’s public elementary schools.

S.B. 2896 would mandate licensure requirements for daily fantasy sports gaming operators.

S.B. 2607 is a placeholder that would bring forward code sections related to the state’s K-12 education funding formula, the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, for further debate.

RELATED: EdBuild unveils recommendations for new K-12 funding formula

Dead

H.B. 86 and H.B. 542 would have allowed nurse practitioners to practice without a collaborative agreement with a physician.

H.B. 135 would have permitted retired state employees from receiving state retirement benefits if employed by the state as a consultant or advisor.

H.B. 153 would have required that state employees convicted of job-related felonies be removed from the state’s pension system.

H.B. 179 would have created a medical marijuana pilot program.

H.B. 205 would have fined schools for not reciting the Pledge of Allegiance daily.

H.B. 414 would have required a 48-hour time in jail for people ages 18-21 who were arrested for first offense DUI.

Bills that have made it this far have until Feb. 9 for floor action from the originating chamber.

Get regular updates on Mississippi through our Facebook or Twitter accounts.