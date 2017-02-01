﻿ Senators urge Trump to include broadband in infrastructure initiative - Watchdog.org

A bipartisan group of 48 U.S. senators sent a letter to President Donald Trump this week urging him to include broadband expansion in any infrastructure initiative.

That group, led by the five co-chairs of the Senate Broadband Caucus, emphasized points that would likely appeal to the new Republican administration: reducing barriers to investment in telecom infrastructure and streamlining the deployment process. The House Broadband Caucus sent a similar letter.

The Senate letter called broadband access a necessity, rather than a luxury.

“A broad agenda to promote broadband access will empower Americans living in every community — from urban city centers to rural towns — with economic opportunities that will jumpstart growth in jobs and wages,” the senators wrote.

They said that 250,000 jobs are created for every $5 billion invested in broadband infrastructure.

“These benefits can only be fully realized when connections are fast, reliable, and affordable,” they wrote. “That is why improving broadband access must be a priority in the 115th Congress and broadband must be part of any discussions regarding infrastructure investments to meet the demands of the 21st century economy.”

The letter touches on rural broadband, a keystone in the public-versus-private internet debate, noting the infrastructure effort “should include bringing broadband connections to locations where economic conditions or geography have made deployment difficult and improving the quality and affordability of existing broadband connections.”

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican who represents West Virginia, which has its share of rugged terrain that makes broadband expansion difficult, has pushed for more taxpayer money to go toward rural projects.

She and U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y., introduced the Broadband Connections for Rural Opportunities Program Act last year that would have authorized federal grants for up to 50 percent of a broadband project’s cost, increasing to 75 percent for rural areas. The bill would have doubled authorized funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service’s broadband programs to $50 million per year, and the grants would have been awarded in combination with loan funding already available through the RUS.

Both private providers and government internet projects would have been eligible for the money, but the legislation stalled in the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.