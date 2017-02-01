﻿ What Vermont’s opioid problem is costing taxpayers - Watchdog.org

Fiscally conservative Gov. Phil Scott presented a balanced budget last month, cutting government spending, consolidating programs and calling for a special election for school boards to present level funded budgets. Still, the governor will continue to provide full funding for Vermont’s battle against opioid addiction.

Will the spending ultimately save taxpayers money?

Nationally, the U.S. taxpayer has lost over $25 billion dollars to excess health care costs due to opioid addiction. Addiction-related burdens on the criminal justice system are estimated at $5 billion, and lost workplace production is estimated at $25.5 billion.

In 2007, Vermont’s share of health care loss was over $38 million dollars. Since then, opioid addiction in Vermont has tripled, and state taxpayers have likely suffered total losses of over $84 million dollars.

To continue the fight against opioid abuse started by former Gov. Peter Shumlin, Scott has created a new position in state government, Director of Drug Prevention Policy. Additionally, he has allocated $1 million in funds to the medically-assisted-treatment hub in St. Albans, called for higher education to incorporate opioid addiction learning into classes — funded by an additional $4 million to support state colleges — and allocated $800,000 to support the increasing number of children in state care due to parental opioid abuse.

Despite its small size, Vermont has the second highest rate of babies born with opiate addiction in the nation, 33 for every 1,000.

“We now have an entire generation of young Vermonters suffering the effects of their parents’ drug use,” Scott said during his Jan. 24 budget address. “We cannot let this go unaddressed on our watch. We must not, and we will not, fail these children.”

While Vermont has comparatively low rates of overprescribing opioids, Vermont’s heroin epidemic continues to result in these births. The state also continues to have one of the highest illicit drug abuse problems in the country, largely perpetuated by out-of-state dealers who travel between Montreal, Boston, New York and Philadelphia.

Shumlin’s fight

Vermont’s former Democrat governor brought the state’s opioid problem into the spotlight in 2014 by dedicating his entire State of the State address to the issue.

Citing a cycle of incarceration, release and drug use, Shumlin later signed legislation to give non-violent users the chance to enter voluntary rehabilitation instead of jail. He also built new treatment centers to reduce wait times for those seeking help, and supported those centers with networks of physicians, counselors and therapists.

According to a January 2015 report by the Vermont Department of Health, the new centers enable 40 percent more users to receive treatment. Moreover, approximately 75 percent of patients complete 90 days of treatment, a crucial factor in preventing relapse.

The report did not specify relapse rates after the 90-day program, but other studies have found that heroin and opioid relapse occurs for approximately 90 percent of users. Relapse generally decreases in long-term programs.

To help prevent access to opioids, Shumlin in 2016 signed a law limiting the amount of prescription pain killers physicians are allowed to prescribe. The law will go into effect on July 1, 2017.

However, that change may be rendered ineffective by Vermont’s outdated prescription monitoring system. Pharmacists have told Watchdog that because of the lack of data sharing, patients are able to hop from pharmacy to pharmacy, filling the same prescription each time.

The effectiveness of Shumlin’s policy remains to be seen, as most of the initiatives are too new to produce data. The evaluation of the programs will be left to the Scott administration.

Starting up

Cathy Aikman is project director of the newly formed Chittenden County Opioid Alliance, a group that aims to network together interested parties in the state to fight opioid addiction. Their funders include University of Vermont Medical Center and the Green Mountain Care Board.

“We’re just beginning and forming who we are,” said Aikman, whose project mission began seven months ago as part of the Shumlin administration’s push to fight opioids.

The first step was to gather committed community partners, of which the alliance now has 60. “It’s an accomplishment just getting people at the table who haven’t worked together before,” Aikman said.

Tom Raffio, president and CEO of Northwest Delta Dental, is one such partner. “There’s a lack of attention, a lack of access [to opioid addiction care]. This is something that impacts all citizens of Vermont.”

Last month, the private dental insurer donated a three-year, $150,000 grant to help fund the alliance, which will use the funds for opioid users who suffer extreme damage to their teeth and gums. “We wanted to support a program that was based in science,” Raffio said of the alliance.

The alliance has not begun extensive programing, but Aikman said they planned to focus on increased access to care for opioid users. Results-based data will be available on their website once the projects are underway.