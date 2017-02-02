﻿ Title IX coordinators offered good, bad and ugly outlook for due process - Watchdog.org

Last Wednesday, a group of college presidents and those who handle campus sexual assault accusations met in Washington, D.C., for a briefing.

The first of the two panels put on by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities included four college presidents. The second panel included Title IX coordinators and others who work with accusers and the accused.

The second panel, which featured Jeanne Lord and Jen Luettel Schweer of Georgetown University, Candi Smiley of Howard University, Fatima Taylor of the University of Maryland, and Tammi Slovinsky of Virginia Commonwealth University, wasn’t completely hopeless as far as due process rights are concerned. Still, the bad of the panel far outweighed the good.

The context of the briefing

The meeting was held to discuss the implementation of 2011 guidance from the Obama administration that required colleges to adjudicate sexual assault accusations. The new guidance has led to a slew of hiring, as colleges need people to investigate, punish and provide resources for accusers.

In the years following 2011, students accused of sexual assault have seen their due process rights eviscerated and their presumption of innocence ignored. Meanwhile, the definition of sexual assault has been expanded to include pretty much anything.

The panelists who met on Capitol Hill last week aimed to provide fairness in their hearings, but rarely mentioned due process or fairness during the panel discussion.

The good

The biggest bright spot of the panel — and indeed the entire briefing — was Slovinsky, the deputy Title IX coordinator at VCU. She said that she “loves” the local law enforcement that works with her campus — a stark contrast to the first panel, where police were criticized for not doing enough for accusers.

Slovinsky was different from the other members of the panel. She was the only one who said she works both with accusers and the accused. Moreover, she said if an accusation falls in line with the legal definition of sexual assault, accusers should be encouraged to go to the police.

As another bright spot, panel moderator Penny Rue, vice president for campus life at Wake Forest University, acknowledged in opening remarks that crime statistics show it is safer to be on a college campus than off when it comes to sexual assault risk. With so much media attention given to the alleged epidemic of campus sexual assault (which is the result of faulty statistics), people forget the risk is far worse off campus.

Outside of campus culture, men and women who face the risk of real sexual assault are forced to use the criminal justice system, where both accuser and accused have due process rights — apparently a terrible thing, according to activists, administrators and federal regulators.

The bad

Jeanne Lord, deputy Title IX coordinator for the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and Medical Center Graduate Programs at Georgetown, said her office has grown to five full-time staffers. (If students are wondering why their tuition keeps increasing, there’s one answer).

Lord also spoke only of accusers and the resources available to them, like counseling and accommodations. She didn’t mention resources for students accused of sexual assault. However, many students who are wrongly accused end up depressed and even suicidal. They may need access to counseling, as well.

Candi Smiley, Title IX coordinator for Howard University, laid out the lack of due process for students at her institution (although she didn’t phrase it that way). Accused students a Howard can hire an attorney, but attorneys aren’t permitted to represent an accused student, and students aren’t allowed to cross-examine each other.

Fatima Taylor, assistant director of the CARE Office at Maryland, spoke of using “evidence-based” therapy techniques for accusers. Too bad schools don’t use “evidence-based” investigations.

The ugly

Every panelist except Slovinsky brought up “trauma-informed” investigations. When asked by Watchdog.org what the term meant, Slovinsky said it was a different way of asking an accuser what happened. For example, instead of asking the “who, what, where and when” of an accusation, investigators ask an accuser what kinds of sights or smells they remember — questioning that presumes the guilt of the accused.

In theory, it’s not a bad approach. A Title IX coordinator I have previously spoken to also suggested ways to ask accusers for information without seeming accusatory. For instance, one could ask an accuser to recount their night and include the alcohol they consumed, which would be better than bluntly asking, “How much did you drink?”

The alternate method of questioning wouldn’t be a problem, if “trauma-informed” investigations weren’t used in practice to assume the guilt of the accused.

Taylor, for example, said her school used trauma-informed techniques to work with the “survivor” — a framing of the situation that assumes the guilt of the accused at the start. Schweer claimed her school used a “fair, trauma-informed process,” but again, in practice, trauma-informed has not been used fairly.

Sometimes the phrase trauma-informed is used interchangeably with “victim-centered,” and both ignore the presumption of innocence when put in practice. If it simply meant, as Slovinsky described, a different way of questioning accusers, all would be fine; but when school training materials on the technique have been released, one sees that trauma-informed is anything but fair.

The University of Texas system says it uses trauma-informed investigations, but uses the word “victim” throughout its training materials. If someone is immediately called a victim, then it’s impossible to believe the accused is innocent. The UT training also teaches investigators to avoid questioning accusers multiple times to avoid possible changes to their story, so the accused can’t point out inconsistencies. It teaches investigators not to write multiple reports (meaning they don’t document changes in an accuser’s story), and to only include new information.

Training materials for trauma-informed investigations also insist that inconsistencies and vagueness — signs that in any other crime would be evidence of lying — are actually evidence of trauma in sexual assault causes. There’s literally no way for an accuser to make a false accusation under this technique, because if they’re lying, it’s passed off as trauma.