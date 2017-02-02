﻿ In Vermont, the Amazon taxman cometh in February - Watchdog.org

Online retailer Amazon began collecting Vermont sales tax Wednesday following a recent announcement that the internet giant was adding 10 new states from which to collect sales tax.

The collection of a 6 percent sales and use tax in Vermont is likely to set an example for other online sellers to follow.

According to Vermont Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom, Amazon will be wiring the collected tax money every month.

“We are pleased to hear that Amazon will begin collecting and remitting sales and use tax to the state of Vermont on Feb. 1. This is an important step towards creating equity between our local stores in Vermont and online retailers. This brings Vermont in line with more than 30 U.S. taxing jurisdictions where Amazon is collecting and remitting sales tax,” Samsom said.

It’s the law, sort of

Amazon had been under increasing pressure from Vermont and other states to collect the sales and use tax. The company plans to add 10 new states to its list this year, bringing the total number of Amazon tax states to 39.

In the recent past, when April 15 arrived Vermont, taxpayers were asked to list their online purchases on their tax returns using the honor system. Samsom’s office estimates that only $3 million per year got collected that way, with less than 10 percent of tax filers reporting online purchases.

Samsom estimates that between $5 million and $15 million could be potentially collected by the state through online tax payments. Arkansas, another state pursuing tax collection from online sales, estimates new revenues could hit $100 million.

Vermont’s new law, which goes into effect July 1, requires online vendors to inform Vermont customers in a year-end statement how much sales tax should be reported. The responsibility of reporting the amount to the Office of the Tax Commissioner will continue to rely on the honor system. According to Samsom, Vermont’s law will spur more individuals to report online purchases.

Colorado, which led the way with its “Amazon tax law” last year, saw the law upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in December after an earlier ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was allowed to stand.

A level playing field

One Vermont brick-and-mortar retailer who has been following the issue reacted positively to the February kickoff of Amazon’s sales tax collections.

Martin Clark, president of Martin’s Hardware, which operates two large, popular retail stores in rural Addison County, started his business in 1994 — the year Amazon was founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

“I think this is a very good thing being done by Amazon; it’s making the playing field more level in Vermont. Internet business has really hurt brick-and-mortar businesses like us,” Clark told Watchdog.

Clark said it’s hard to compete when free shipping and no-tax purchases are dangled in front of shoppers. Amazon sells most of the products that are available in brick-and-mortar stores like Martin’s Hardware.

“TrueValue — that’s the national hardware brand we’re affiliated with — has an online shopping website, but it’s pretty small potatoes compared to Amazon’s volume of sale,” Clark said.

Erin Sigrist, president of Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, also was pleased with Amazon.

“Vermont retailers, mostly small locally owned and operated stores, compete each and every day with large online retailers. Many of these online retailers do not charge the state’s sales tax, providing them with an unfair advantage over Vermont-based businesses and denying the state revenue it should be receiving,” Sigrist said.

“Leveling the playing field by requiring all online retailers to collect the sales tax will allow our members to better serve Vermonters.”

But Rob Roper, president of the Ethan Allen Institute, a think tank that promotes a free-market approach to everything from school choice to energy, said consumers are getting the short end of the stick. Roper takes the consumer’s perspective, nothing that the online space was the last place shoppers could go for tax-free purchases.

“I sympathize with the brick-and-mortar people, but this isn’t the way to address their concerns,” Roper told Watchdog. “I’m sorry Amazon caved; now every retailer like Amazon will have to apply the state tax. It will be a logistical nightmare, especially for small players. Only big [online] retailers like Amazon will be able to afford to do it and squeeze out the little guys.”

Roper advised Vermont shoppers and businesses spending a lot of money on the internet to be alert when tax season rolls around. “Remember, don’t pay the use tax twice if you buy a lot of things online. The best advice is to seek out a professional tax preparer for guidance before you file.”

Meanwhile, Vermont retailers like Martin’s Hardware will be doing lots of good old-fashioned Yankee brainstorming as they confront growing online competition. They will have to find innovative ways to compete with giants like Amazon.

Martin Clark said that his business is now making convenient home deliveries placed via telephone orders available to rural customers. He’s even considering setting up the same home delivery service where orders can be placed over the internet.

“The world has changed and so, too, the way people shop,” Clark said.