﻿ A Black History Month forum for school choice advocacy - Watchdog.org
Home  >  Connecticut  >  A Black History Month forum for school choice advocacy

A Black History Month forum for school choice advocacy

By   /   February 2, 2017  /   No Comments

Black History Month provided a forum for school choice proponents in Connecticut to urge lawmakers in the Nutmeg State to give parents “the right to do what is best” for their children.

Gwen Samuel, head of Connecticut Parents Union, hosted Creating Opportunity for Every Child as part of Black History Month. Guest speakers included former Georgia state Rep. Alisha Thomas Morgan, author of the constitutional amendment permitting charter schools in her state.

“Morgan related how she became involved in politics through the NAACP and went on to become a very young Democratic state representative,” writes Marc E. Fitch on the Yankee Institute for Public Policy blog. “Morgan said throughout her political training she was taught “to hate charter schools, to hate vouchers, to only do whatever the teacher’s union said to do.”

“However, when she visited a charter school and saw the work being done, she suddenly became an advocate for greater school choice in Georgia.”

Read the whole thing here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at jbicknell@watchdog.org.

  • Sign-up for our Watchdog.org email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿