﻿ A Black History Month forum for school choice advocacy - Watchdog.org

Black History Month provided a forum for school choice proponents in Connecticut to urge lawmakers in the Nutmeg State to give parents “the right to do what is best” for their children.

Gwen Samuel, head of Connecticut Parents Union, hosted Creating Opportunity for Every Child as part of Black History Month. Guest speakers included former Georgia state Rep. Alisha Thomas Morgan, author of the constitutional amendment permitting charter schools in her state.

“Morgan related how she became involved in politics through the NAACP and went on to become a very young Democratic state representative,” writes Marc E. Fitch on the Yankee Institute for Public Policy blog. “Morgan said throughout her political training she was taught “to hate charter schools, to hate vouchers, to only do whatever the teacher’s union said to do.”

“However, when she visited a charter school and saw the work being done, she suddenly became an advocate for greater school choice in Georgia.”

