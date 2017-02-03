﻿ Lack of school choice in Pennsylvania causes problems for child and widowed mother

The effects of the lack of parental choice in Pennsylvania’s education system were illustrated this week when first-grader Kamdyn Biddle was forced to leave her school after her father died and her mother moved in with family outside of the school district.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the recently widowed mother, Katy Biddle, was struggling to stay in the house in which her husband died, and needed help taking care of 9-month-old twins.

When she decided to move outside of Cleveland Steward Elementary School’s assigned district to stay with family, the school kicked Kamdyn out, saying school policy does not permit students to attend unless the district is “where you lay your head at night.”

Biddle said she originally was told she could keep her daughter in the school until the end of the school year, as she still owns a house in the district and pays property taxes. However, the school now says it is unable to make any exceptions regarding the policy.

Biddle said her daughter was making friends at the elementary school and has been meeting with the guidance counselor. She added that she only wants for her daughter to be able to continue her daily routine.