﻿ Investigation finds abuse, law-breaking, no retaliation at Madison Social Security office - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. – Managers at a scandal-plagued Social Security Administration office committed time and attendance abuses, engaged in questionable hiring practices, and failed to provide proper oversight, according to a federal investigative report obtained by Wisconsin Watchdog.

SSA’s Office of the Inspector General “fact sheet” states the law was broken at the Madison Office of Disability Adjudication and Review and that managers held whistleblowers to significantly stricter standards than other staff.

Yet, the lengthy investigation seems to have found no acts of retaliation committed against the ODAR employees who brought widespread allegations of corruption – including fraud, nepotism, harassment and retaliation – to light.

“Most of the issues with the Madison HO (Hearing Office) identified through this investigation were attributable to poor management, inconsistent application of agency policies and lack of critical management oversight,” the report states.

But the problems go beyond “poor management” and lax oversight.

Misconduct encouraged

“Time and attendance abuses by the HOD (Hearing Office Director) and the GS (Group Supervisor) violated both law and regulations and set a tone for the office that misconduct by certain employees will be tolerated and, in some instances, encouraged,” the document asserts.

The synopsis of what sources say is expected to be a more comprehensive report, without naming names refers to Laura Hodorowicz, the hearing office director who in August was removed from the Madison office by armed guards and stripped of her management position, according to multiple sources. And it refers to Group Supervisor Wayne Gentz, who also was escorted out of the building and relieved of his management position.

Hodorowicz is accused of leading a “culture of corruption and cover-up” at the Madison office, a culture that whistleblowers allege “goes all the way to the top.”

Multiple employees have said the office director has been the subject of several investigations into her conduct in Madison, and when she held the same position in Milwaukee. Each time, they say, her cadre of loyalists testify on her behalf. And, sources say, they are rewarded for their loyalty.

Deborah Holland, a former Madison ODAR staff member and a whistleblower, sent a detailed report to the inspector general alleging that Hodorowicz led a corrupt system of based on punishment and rewards. Holland asserts Hodorowicz’s openly hostile henchman, Gentz, has served as enforcer. Former Chief Administrative Law Judge Tom Springer long accepted misconduct because he benefited from the widespread nepotism in the office, Holland alleges. And former Chicago Regional Attorney Deborah Giesen, who was supposed to protect employees from harassment and intimidation, covered up for her long-time friend Hodorowicz, Holland claims.

No retaliation here?

The OIG fact sheet notes that after Holland disclosed the allegations to multiple sources, SSA took “personnel actions that adversely affected her, including the relocation of her duty station and reassignment of her duties.”

Administrators stripped Holland of her group supervisor position and had armed guards escort her out of the office.

Yet, according to the OIG, Holland was not retaliated against.

The same apparently goes for Celia Machelle Keller, the lead case technician who lost teleworking privileges soon after she was compelled to testify in an office sexual harassment case. Keller says she was harassed, ostracized and routinely punished after she blew the whistle on multiple incidents of alleged misconduct.

“The agency countered with evidence that all of its actions were legitimate, non-retaliatory and consistent with business necessity,” the fact sheet notes. SSA administrators deny specifically targeting Keller.

But at the same time, the fact sheet states: “We did not substantiate any clear instances of reprisal against Holland and Keller; however, we know that both employees were held in strict interpretations of all agency policies, while other employees, including other GS (Gentz) in question, were not.”

That would appear to be disparate treatment, and that would be a violation of federal policy and the law.

Hiring manipulation

Holland’s report to the IG, as noted in Wisconsin Watchdog’s investigative series, “Deadly Delays,” notes that nepotism was a huge problem in the Madison office.

Hodorowicz hired the adult children of Bill Allen, an ODAR employee who refused to testify against her in a hostile work environment claim, a staff member with inside information told Wisconsin Watchdog last year. Office records also confirm the hirings. Following an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint, the supervisor’ son, Jason Allen, provided testimony helpful to Hodorowicz’s cause; Hodorowicz then hired Jason Allen’s wife, the source said. And Hodorowicz hired the daughter of a close friend. The wife of Gentz, Hodorowicz’s chief ally, also was brought in to do administrative work. As were the family members of administrative law judges.

“She hired those people in violation of hiring rules. Rather than hiring disabled veterans or other qualified applicants, (Hodorowicz) manipulated the hiring rules to hire employee family members as rewards,” the source said.

The OIG found the same.

“Hiring decisions in the Madison (Hearing Office) were largely unchecked by ODAR management, leaving (Hodorowicz) free to populate the office with friends and family members of current employees, increasing perceptions of favoritism and diminishing employee morale and focus on the agency’s public service mission,” the fact sheet stated. “Hiring practices in the Madison HO, which often included the manipulation of vacancy announcements to achieve a desired end, attempted to dissuade applicants from pursuing certain positions, which ran afoul of protections intended for all candidates for federal positions.”

The investigation did not substantiate allegations that the hearing office director offered financial compensation in exchange for employees’ silence concerning misconduct, according to the fact sheet. But Madison ODAR employees “reported a divisive office where civility was in short supply and compliance with agency policies was sporadic.”

No ‘systemic biases’

Finally, investigators found no evidence that Administrative Law Judge John Pleuss engaged in “systemic biases,” despite the fact that Pleuss’ hearing notes referred to claimants as attractive,” innocent-looking, and “buxom.” In one case, he noted that a “young, white (woman)”appearing before him “looks like a man.” And the judge characterized an African American woman as “ Very black, “actually a gorilla-like appearance.”

“The ALJs use of inappropriate hearing notes and writing instructions, known to many employees and managers for years, went unreported and unaddressed until the behavior was brought to the attention of the media,” the report notes.

Wisconsin Watchdog first made Pleuss’ notes public in a story last June.

OIG adds that Pleuss retired at the end of 2016. At present, the administrative law judge is entitled to the generous retirement benefits afforded by the federal government – at taxpayer expense.

Senate action

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin this week sent a letter to SSA Acting Commissioner Nancy A. Berryhill, urging the new administrator to “take appropriate action to ensure the hearing office in Madison and each of the Social Security Administration offices in Wisconsin are safe places to work for employees and provide high-quality service to taxpayers.”

“According to OIG, problems at the Madison hearing office are attributed to poor management, inconsistent application Social Security’s policies and a lack of management oversight,” Baldwin wrote. “In this environment, hiring decisions were largely unchecked; time and attendance abuses violated both law and regulations; and the agency took action against whistleblowers who disclosed internal corruption and a complete deterioration of work setting.”

“Moreover, an administrative law judge’s use of racist and sexist descriptions of claimants in hearing notes and writing instructions went unreported and unaddressed for years, despite managers being aware of his abhorrent behavior,” Baldwin added.

Baldwin seeks assurances from the agency that the Madison office will get its act together and that the whistleblowers will be protected moving forward.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, chaired by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in June launched an inquiry into the ODAR offices in Madison and Milwaukee. A committee official said staff is reviewing the inspector general report and supporting materials and expects to be brief by the IG’s office in the coming days.

In her message last week to agency employees, Berryhill asked that SSA employees continue to focus on the agency’s mission.

“Despite any changes that may occur, our focus remains the same – providing service that is efficient, compassionate and balanced while protecting the integrity of our programs,” the acting commissioner wrote.

What happens next in Madison is not clear.

The OIG did not respond to a request for comment, but it has delivered copies of the report to the Social Security Administration, according to the fact sheet. OIG also sent a copy of investigative records to the federal Office of Special Counsel.