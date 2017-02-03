﻿ Free-market groups support bill to limit Trump's trade authority - Watchdog.org

A dozen free-market oriented groups sent a letter to Congress on Thursday urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would require the president to secure a joint resolution from both houses of Congress before any unilateral trade action could take effect.

The legislation would necessitate congressional approval of executive trade measures that restrict imports, raise tariffs or breach trade agreements. It includes “national emergency” exceptions that are limited to 90 days.

The proposal comes as free-trade advocates express fears that President Donald Trump’s actions have the potential to start trade wars with multiple nations. He has threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all imports from Mexico — America’s third-biggest trade partner — to pay for a border wall between the two nations. He also threatened punitive tariffs on Chinese imports.

He told Congress on Thursday that he wants to “kick-start” the overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the ’90s-era deal that Trump called a “catastrophe for our country.”

The free-market organizations, which include National Taxpayers Union, Americans for Tax Reform and Competitive Enterprise Institute, noted in their latter that Article I, Section 8, of the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to impose tariffs and regulate foreign commerce, while Article II gives the president the power to negotiate international trade agreements. They argue that Congress has ceded much of its authority to the executive branch over time.

“This current arrangement gives the Executive Branch virtual carte blanche to raise tariffs or otherwise restrict imports in a manner that could trigger a costly and unnecessary trade war,” the letter states.

The Smoot-Hawley tariffs of 1930 deepened and prolonged the Great Depression, the groups said, while the post-war bipartisan consensus led to the U.S. liberalizing foreign trade, with benefits at home and abroad. That consensus began to break down largely because congressional Democrats began abandoning free trade beginning in the 1970s.

“Regrettably, the specter of protectionism is higher today than it has been at any point since the Depression,” the letter states. “The Global Trade Accountability Act can prevent the United States from slouching toward protectionism.”

Even Swarztrauber, communications director at TechFreedom, which also signed the letter, said “Republicans can’t be anti-trade and pro-innovation at the same time.”

“Trade is the tech economy, as 95 percent of global consumers live outside the U.S. As President Trump wrings his hands over our ‘trade deficit’ — also known as a ‘capital surplus’ — America continues to be a global leader in high-tech exports, totaling over $150 billion in 2014, according to the World Bank,” Swarztrauber said. “Restricting trade would harm American workers and make tech products and services more expensive for everyone, both Americans and customers of American businesses abroad.”

The bill, sponsored by Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee.