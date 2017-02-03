﻿ Nanny State of the Week: Aspen City Council helps the rich stay rich - Watchdog.org

The richest and most exclusive town in America is instituting rules that will make it even richer and more exclusive, in direct violation of what the claimed goals of its development plans have been.

Aspen, Colorado, where the average property costs $2.7 million, has long been a resort destination for the elite and the wealthy. Hollywood movie stars and Wall Street tycoons have vacation homes there. Louis Vuitton and Prada have retail stores there, and Michelin-star chefs like Nobu Matsuhisa and Hakan Thornstrom have restaurants there — all in a town of under 7,000 people.

New rules instituted by Aspen City Council are going to make the city even more of an elites-only getaway rather than a quiet mountain town.

New zoning rules include a 28-foot height limit on buildings and restrictions on how much land can be used for any new construction.

While small-town America typically prides itself on mom-and-pop stores and local charm, some are warning that the new rules in Aspen will hasten its slide into big-box elitism.

As Aspen Public Radio reported:

Other new mandates might also backfire, warned Maria Morrow, speaking to the council on behalf of the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. Developers are now required to provide or pay for public housing and transportation. Older buildings previously exempt from these mitigations will pay their fair share on a graduated timeline. “There was a concern that many of the buildings that would be hurt the most by retroactively applying mitigation are the same very buildings that are currently affordable,” Morrow said. “So we fear that this code will force the older, more affordable, funkier buildings into a corner where they will only be bought by a very moneyed developer. The result: more homogenization, more big box, and maybe more unleased spaces. Not more charm and funk.”

This all comes after what has been nearly a yearlong moratorium on land use applications in Aspen.

It makes sense that the wealthy want to preserve their elite status through heavy regulation. They paid millions to live in Aspen, and they don’t want any riff-raff coming in and forcing them to think about the real world outside their bubble, or ruin their hefty investment.

It’s unfortunate that small local retailers and businesses that don’t cater to the rich may be put at risk. The rules may even make it impossible to start a new business. But, in the eyes of many socialites, the Aspen City Council is merely doing its job: protecting the interests of wealthy, powerful constituents.