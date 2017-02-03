﻿ Judge to decide if summary judgment is to be made in McAdams case - Watchdog.org

MILWAUKEE — After being banished from the classroom more than two years ago by Marquette University, professor John McAdams appeared in a Milwaukee County courtroom Thursday to ask Judge David Hansher to let him teach again.

“I’m not sure which way the judge is leaning. He certainly asked some good questions, both from Marquette and my lawyers, so we’ll see,” McAdams said after the hearing.

During the hearing, Hansher considered competing motions for summary judgment. If he does not grant either side’s motion, the case will be tried before a jury starting June 19. Whatever the ruling, Harsher said he expects his written decision to be appealed.

McAdams is suing Marquette University after being suspended for a blog post he wrote on his website, Marquette Warrior, in November 2014. The post criticized philosophy instructor and graduate student Cheryl Abbate for telling a student she would not allow discussion of viewpoints critical of same-sex marriage in her class at the Catholic university, saying such beliefs would be perceived as homophobic.

The student, unnamed in the lawsuit, recorded the conversation and gave it to McAdams. McAdams then posted a transcript of the conversation and linked to Abbate’s personal webpage.

The university moved to fire McAdams after the blog post went viral and Abbate received disturbing email. Abbate left Marquette shortly afterward to begin a doctoral program at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

McAdams, a nationally recognized expert on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, appealed to a faculty committee, saying the academic freedom mentioned in his contract protected his First Amendment right to free speech. The committee issued a report in January 2016 recommending unpaid suspension for McAdams through the fall 2016 semester.

However, Marquette President Michael Lovell added three additional requirements to be met before McAdams can be reinstated. The requirements, listed in a Jan. 12 letter, said McAdams would have to accept the judgment of his peers, commit to the standards of higher education at Marquette, and acknowledge that his blog post was reckless and incompatible with Marquette’s mission. He also is expected to express regret for the alleged harm suffered by Abbate.

Lovell’s actions have landed Marquette University on a list of the Ten Worst Universities for Free Speech, as ranked by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

In a letter last April, McAdams refused to accept the faculty committee’s recommendation and to comply with the additional demands made by Lovell. He continues to be suspended, but not fired, and is unable to access the funds in his retirement account.

McAdams has said that no financial offer could induce him to drop his lawsuit seeking reinstatement. “It really is a matter of principle. I’m not going to let the bastards get rid of me,” McAdams said in an interview last month.

RELATED: Marquette prof recognized for being ‘unintimidated’

McAdams’ attorney, Rick Esenberg, chief counsel and president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said he was looking forward to Hansher’s decision on the motion for summary judgment.

“I think it’s clear in this case that whatever the limits that might exist in academic freedom and freedom of speech, Professor McAdams was well within the protected zone,” Esenberg said after the hearing. “Marquette has not identified any rule or standard Dr. McAdams violated.”

Marquette’s legal counsel, Ralph Weber, declined to comment.

During the hearing, Hansher played the audio of the student’s recording and asked if Abbate had been “set up” by the student. Weber said that because the the recording started before the conversation started, and because the student denied recording the conversation, it was a set-up. In addition, the student was a member of an organization that looked for liberal bias in the classroom.

“How to loop that, how it all comes together is, Dr. McAdams actually sent an email to students at Marquette urging them to record professors, telling them that one-party records are legal in Wisconsin,” Weber said.

“There’s absolutely nothing in the record to indicate that Dr. McAdams had anything to do with this,” Esenberg replied. “There’s nothing in the record in the case [showing] that, prior to this conversation between Abbate and the student, Dr. McAdams sent some kind of email asking students to make recordings.”

After the hearing, McAdams acknowledged that he sent an email to students, but that it was sent on Sept. 12, 2016, nearly two years after the student recorded Abbate.

RELATED: Marquette says John McAdams’ suspension to continue until he apologizes

As for whether the recorded conversation was a set-up, Esenberg replied that there was nothing in the record to indicate what the student was thinking.

“It doesn’t matter because the issue here is John McAdams’ speech and the broad contractual commitments to protect it that Marquette made,” he said.

Hansher asked Weber about the weight Marquette University is asking the court to place on the report by the faculty committee and university statutes, and whether they should be given the same deference as a government agency.

“There is an incredibly detailed set of specifications about how discipline is handled,” Weber said. “And so, at the university, both sides agree in the contract that, in so long as those procedures are followed without material departure, then it’s valid.”

Esenberg said the mission of the university to engage in free inquiry affects the issue of how much deference is to be given to the faculty committee and the university statutes.

“At a university, why would anyone need a guarantee of free expression and academic freedom?” Esenberg asked rhetorically.

“Who would those guarantees protect you from? The answer is, they protect you from the administration, they protect you from your colleagues,” he added. “They guarantee you can say things that are unpopular. You can say things that other people, most don’t like. And they’re not going to discipline you for it.”