﻿ Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to spend $1.8 million on a consulting firm to fix multi-billion dollar deficit

Saving money is expensive in Pennsylvania.

The state’s budget deficit has reached a projected $3 billion for fiscal 2017-18, with less revenue coming in than projected. For help solving the problem, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is turning to a consulting firm — at a cost of $1.8 million.

“Getting some outside creativity is understandable — to a point,” Drew Crompton, a lawyer for the Republican-run Senate said, according to Philly.com. “But it still begs the question of why a creative analysis can’t be done by the thousands of employees they already have.”

The consulting firm is being asked to come up with a plan to decrease the deficit by $1 billion, employing both spending cuts and tax increases. Because the contract was done on an emergency basis, there was no competitive bid for the six-week deal.

