﻿ Bill would punish Wisconsin local governments for failing to follow the law - Watchdog.org

MADISON, Wis. – Strange that there needs to be a law demanding local governments follow the law.

But such is life in the Age of Trump.

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R- Menomonee Falls, this week introduced a bill that would penalize cities, towns and counties for creating policies that do not comply with state and federal law.

The legislation would allow a Wisconsin resident or a group of residents to file a lawsuit against any governmental body that violates the law.

Brandtjen’s bill arrives as the Milwaukee County Board on Thursday passed (12-6) a so-called anti-discrimination resolution that is a scathing denouncement of President Donald Trump and his executive order that would punish cities that do not follow immigration laws.

The resolution, authored by Milwaukee County uber liberal, Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic declares that Milwaukee County will welcome undocumented immigrants. That ultimately means the county wishes not to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts to bring illegals, particularly those convicted of crimes, into custody. The resolution urges Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke and his deputies not to assist ICE agents.

Clarke has said he will continue to cooperate with ICE, despite the wishes of Dimitrijevic and other supervisors who supported her measure that Milwaukee County serve as a sanctuary for illegal immigrants. Dimitrijevic also has sought the creation of a county legal defense fund for undocumented individuals.

Brandtjen’s bill isn’t specifically aimed at Wisconsin communities like Milwaukee with policies and resolutions encouraging defiance of federal law, but its effect is clear.

“You have to follow federal law,” the second-term lawmaker said. “We are a nation of laws, and all of us from supervisors to mayors to state representatives, we take a state oath that we are going to uphold the law.”

Brandtjen said Wisconsin and other states are in this strange situation of having to pass a law demanding government officials follow the law because of what she described as the “selective enforcement” of the Obama administration.

“Selective enforcement is really a dangerous process of dipping our toes into the waters of anarchy,” she said.

The bill establishes cash penalties for local governments that fail to follow state or federal law. Fines range from $500 to $5,000 per day of violation, depending on the size of the local government.

At Thursday’s County Board meeting, Dimitrijevic declared that the county is not afraid, and that it would not be bullied by the Trump administration.

But the county stands to lose as much as $1 million in federal grants should it fail to follow federal immigration laws, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Deanna Alexander, one of six supervisors to vote against the resolution, last week called the measure an “everything-but-the-kitchen-sink resolution,” and “divisive, wasteful nonsense.”

“Under a false banner of valuing all people, it carelessly drives a wedge against anyone willing to give the new president an opportunity to help our nation and further polarizes our political climate,” Alexander said in a statement. “The resolution misleads the public with political rhetoric that would make it seem as if the White House has threatened citizens’ rights in every area of their lives — a claim that is simply not true and appears to be a County Board attempt at developing ‘alternative facts.’”

Brandtjen said the time is now to open up discussions about the pros and cons of laws and their enforcement, and she hopes her bill will help drive some of that conversation. But the lawmaker said a nation of laws cannot turn its back on the law.

“We deserve consistent enforcement of the law, and it is the job of the legislature to draft laws that provide that structure,” Brandtjen said in a statement. “This bill is just common sense. We are a nation of laws; otherwise what are we doing here?”