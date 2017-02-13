﻿ FDA regulation strong-arms genetic innovations - Watchdog.org

For just five bucks, Amy Sumner, 46, may have finally done what five years of ultrasounds and doctors’ visits could not — pinpoint the cause of painful inflammation throughout her body.

The Cincinnati mother of two tells Watchdog.org the likely cause is rheumatoid arthritis, discovered through the popular genealogy website, Ancestry.com.

“My biological father died several years ago and I know nothing about his side of the family or their medical history,” Sumner said.

She first submitted a DNA sample to Ancestry.com for basic genetic information such as ethnicity and places of origin. But for an extra $5, she learned a whole lot more.

“I sent my raw DNA from Ancestry.com to another website, Promethease.com, and they create a report of your risks for certain diseases,” she said. “So based on my DNA I’m at a higher than normal risk for rheumatoid arthritis.”

Sumner then began quizzing family members.

“I was asking my mom about her medical history and wouldn’t you know, she has rheumatoid arthritis. And so did her mom,” said Sumner. “My mom said she’s never said anything about it because she hasn’t had much pain associated with it.”

Kim Seitz, who lives in nearby Dayton, recently had genetic testing as well. Unlike Sumner, it was under doctor’s orders because of Seitz’s 2009 bout with breast cancer. Nor was it as cheap.

“My genetic testing was strictly for cancer. Breast cancer, colorectal, endometrial, gastric, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate, and melanoma,” she explained. “I did it and it came back clean. No markers for any cancers. But the testing cost $2,000 and my insurance was a pain. After calling both the doctor and the company that did the testing, I had to the pay 20 percent of the cost.”

“I thought it was price gouging when I saw the commercial on television for [another consumer DNA testing website] 23andme and their genetic testing for less than $300.00,” Seitz added.

Unfortunately, Seitz and thousands like her are stuck with the insurance companies and their sticker shock, according to Mercatus Center Senior Scholar Richard Williams. And millions like Sumner are limited to learning a small fraction of what their DNA actually knows. The Food and Drug Administration has seen to it.

“The FDA still wants to be what a colleague used to call ‘hub and spoke,’” Williams told Watchdog.org. “The FDA wants to be the hub. They want everything to be approved before it goes back out.”

Williams is also a former director of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, and co-author of a Mercatus Center study called “Health Options Foreclosed: How the FDA Denies Americans the Benefits of Medical Research,”

The study explains how the agency’s approval process is not just obsolete, but denies Americans the best information about their own health and breakthrough treatments.

“23andme and Ancestry.com are finding out that even though our DNA all seems very similar, it only takes a small amount of DNA that’s different to make us radically different. That’s why some drugs work for some people, and not for others,” said Williams.

A time-warp of traditional clinical trials

FDA continues to rely on 1960s-era clinical trials as the gold standard for drug approvals, a process that now takes as long as 15 years and more than $2.5 billion to bring one new drug to market. Williams says under this system, there’s no room for innovation in biosciences.

“If we can start getting individualized characteristics and do designer drugs for each of those characteristics, there are not enough people nor is there enough money in the world to do a clinical trial,” he said. “It cannot possibly work.”

In 2008, based on knowledge gained from the Human Genome Project, 23andme began selling DNA kits and analysis of 600,000 genetic markers to identify 90 medical conditions, responsiveness to medications and ancestry. The analysis included the same genetic markers as those included in Seitz’s lab-ordered tests.

Encroaching on medicine

But as Mercatus authors explained, there was no regulatory framework in place for the kits, which naturally caught the FDA’s attention.

In 2013, the agency sent 23andme a cease and desist letter effectively saying people will misuse the genetic information without proper supervision:

“For instance, if the BRCA-related risk assessment for breast or ovarian cancer reports a false positive, it could lead a patient to undergo prophylactic surgery, chemoprevention, intensive screening, or other morbidity-inducing actions, while a false negative could result in a failure to recognize an actual risk that may exist. Assessments for drug responses carry the risks that patients relying on such tests may begin to self-manage their treatments through dose changes or even abandon certain therapies depending on the outcome of the assessment.”

Williams chalks up the strong-arm move to the agency’s institutionalized risk-aversion and struggle to keep up with innovation.

“The FDA says, ‘you’re not responsible enough to know what your own characteristics are about,’ which is absolutely insane. And then FDA says, ‘we fear if you have that information, you may seek treatment based on it,” he said. “They’ve gone from public health to private health. They’ve encroached on medicine.”

The FDA’s CYA move also clamped down on the opportunity to compile genetic data for research. Mercatus authors point out that prior to the cease and desist, a 23andme project involving 11,000 Parkinson’s disease patients led to the discovery of new genetic information, “all in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional research.”

The FDA relented a little bit in 2015, allowing consumer testing on 36 genetic markers — far less than before the cease and desist order.

To Williams, the move is akin to to the FDA’s “expanded access” policy of allowing dying patients access to drugs that have made it through the agency’s first phase of clinical trials.

“FDA says, ‘just wait, and then you can have it.’ Well, you’d have to wait for 15 years and a company spends two and a half billion dollars, by which time you’re dead,” he said.

Winds of change could be blowing, however. For starters, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has reintroduced a “Right to Try” bill that would allow terminally ill patients access to experimental drugs that do not yet have FDA approval.

And on Jan. 31, President Donald Trump said his administration will cut 75 to 80 percent of all FDA regulations and streamline the drug approval process, althoughthat is likely to be a contentious and time-consuming process.

Finally, Trump is poised to name a new FDA commissioner. Right now the contenders are reportedly Dr. Joseph Gulfo, a Fairleigh Dickinson University official, author and former medical device company CEO; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA deputy commissioner, venture capitalist and fellow with the American Enterprise Institute; and Jim O’Neill, a managing director at venture capital firm Mithril Capital Management, run by billionaire Trump supporter Peter Thiel.

For experts like Williams, the next FDA chief needs to assume the post with one basic assumption:

“No government agency should ever deny people the right to know anything about their own bodies,” he advised. “Nor should any government agency ever be in the way of individuals making their own risk-benefit decisions with respect to their health and safety. That’s personalized medicine.“

And for citizens like Sumner?

“The FDA shouldn’t be allowed to take away my right to know what I’m made up of,” she said.

