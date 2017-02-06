﻿ Haupt's Take: It took eight years to destroy 50 years of progress - Watchdog.org

By William Haupt III | Haupt’s Take

“If we love our country, we should also love our countrymen.” (Ronald Reagan)

In the dog days of summer during the 60s, many northern Americans crossed the Mason-Dixon Line to help put an end to inequality for Americans of all races, cultures, and religions. Many did not know why they went. Maybe it was to listen to Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger and others or just for the camaraderie. But reflecting back 50 years we know it was right.

For over 40 years, America was the benefactor of the Civil Rights Movement. We witnessed the battle of James Meredith entering the University of Mississippi. Our black and white brothers and sisters were killed and beaten as the chaos spread throughout the South. But we put an end to segregation and maltreatment for all minorities and all under–classes. This was not a “black thing,” a “white thing,” it was the right thing to do.

“It’ll soon shake your windows and rattle your walls. For the times they are a-changin.” (Bob Dylan)

The history of civil rights in the twentieth-century in the US is inseparable from the history of the Great Migration from the end of World War I through the 1970s. Ethnic groups such as African Americans, religious minorities and others chose to relocate to the North and West to escape the pervasive system of legalized racism and social indignation.

While we often associate the Great Migration with the decades around the two World Wars, many more relocated to other regions of the US after 1940 than before. Between 1940 and 1980, five million Americans moved to the urban North and West, double the number with the first wave of migration from 1915 to 1940. By 1980, trans-migratory residents made up 35 percent of their populace.

“Each generation goes further than the generation preceding it because it stands on the shoulders of that generation.” (Ronald Reagan)

The relocation of Americans from all classes of society with unique cultures helped blend the America we once knew in the last decade. Drawn by employment opportunities and the desire to escape de jure stereo-typed segregation in their under-cultured cities, towns and counties, they moved for social and economic improvement to escape local brands of inequities and other types of social exclusion.

Neighborhoods, schools and workplaces changed to accommodate this new melting pot of cultural trans-migration. Equal treatment and full participation in civic life, better wages and social integration dismantled many of the old stereo-type mores their ancestors had to endure for decades. People of all ethnic cultures benefited as America grew closer together as a nation rather than a country of isolated sub-cultures.

“United we stand, divided we fall.” (Aesop)

America took great strides to overcome the rituals of ethnic, cultural and social segregation. We had accomplished what our founders had hoped for when they created a more perfect union of free men. But of course like all good things, something happens and they come to an end. And that end was the beginning of a fast track trend to moving backwards by an up young man who promised to bring complete and total homogeneity to our nation.

Yet he excelled in leading out nation into it’s past transgressions, culturally, socially, and ethically, to former days before America had learned to dismiss this demeanor. He destroyed the learning experience and societal development that it took 40 years to accomplish.

“The Obama years have devastated our American culture.” (Joel Page)

Under the current president, we have seen Americans of every social ethnic class pitted against each other: Young against old; black against white; straight against gay; and urbanites against the police. President Obama has presided over a fictional War on Women. He made more Americans despise each other than ever.

This brings back memories of the days of community organizers like Sal Alinsky. This is the game plan he put forth in his book Rules for Radicals. Obama rushed to the microphone to disparage the Cambridge police, whom he said “acted stupidly” when they were only trying to protect their community. When an incident in Florida took place and a young man was killed he took the opportunity to tell all of America “If I had a son he would look like Treyvon Martin.”

He exploited every incident that happened on his watch to cleverly remind America there was a great cleavage between minorities and whites. He has used every opportunity to disparage all of the good that we have done in the last five decades to promote similitude in our nation.

“The legacy of slavery, Jim Crow, and discrimination, is still part of our DNA.” (Barack Obama)

The Obama years embraced eight years of decadence and perversion that brought cultural and ethnic doom to this country. This has proven that the promises of progressive politicians mean nothing. This makes one wonder how we ever survived the Obama years without more strife and trouble than we experienced in our communities and townships.

This has been liberal, social, and cultural micromanagement at its best, or perhaps worst. Ripping a nation apart by racial, ethnic, and gender strife is a key ingredient in the progressive equation to control society and stuff the progressive agenda down the esophagus of every American. This enables them to control free markets, free enterprise and all public and private institutions in our nation and gives them total control over our lives.

“To say we’ve actually made significant progress over the last 50 years isn’t as true as it sounds.” (Obama)

Welfare is way up under Obama. Jobs with decent salaries are way down. The only thing that prospered under Obama is the largest growth in government since FDR. He nationalized college tuition, our banks, and our healthcare. He has created an unrelenting and ever-growing under-class of cultural dependents on government support.

There is no telling how much worse this would have gotten if Hillary Clinton had been elected. She had promised to double down on every failed program that Obama had set forth. And she too had done her very best to keep the ethnic, cultural, and societal divisions between Americans alive and well to improve her chances of being elected.

“America is lucky Donald Trump had a message they wanted to hear.” (Raymond Castro)

Ronald Reagan said, “We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” To reverse this trend, we must support the policies of our new president and bring back opportunities for everyone who wants them. We must take the social abnormalities and traditions that Obama and his regime created and toss them into the junk heap of history.

We must reform liberal schooling and prevent liberal media from promoting the decay of the young and nuclear family. We must stop this cultural atrophy and putridity of our great nation and this adulteration of our social and cultural traditions.

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.)

It will not be an easy task to wean people off of the government udder that they have been nursing on for so many years, but it has run out of milk to feed them. To promote and rebuild racial, ethnic and social congruity we must encourage everyone to reap the harvest and the rewards of our free market capitalism.

“There are no easy answers, but there are simple answers.” (Ronald Reagan)

We have a president who owes nobody any favors except to return the ones America gave him. Donald Trump said his top 6 issues are: Smaller government, lower taxes, less regulation, stop illegal immigration, rebuild our military, and bring back traditional values.

“The road to social and cultural equality is not paved with the good intentions of spreading the wealth and misery, but by offering everyone a chance to capture their share of the American dream.” (James Moore)