﻿ Big Brother will be watching Vermont’s motor vehicle inspections - Watchdog.org

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — After decades of using ink pens and carbon-paper record books for vehicle inspection work, the Green Mountain State is going digital and adopting the Automated Vehicle Inspection Program.

The move away from paper inspection records to centralized internet-based data collecting is part of the state’s attempt to reduce inspection fraud and so-called sticker shopping by some vehicle owners.

Following a competitive bidding process in 2016, Vermont contracted California-based Parsons, an international engineering services firm, to provide AVIP administration services, maintenance and support, inspection equipment and a technical support hotline for participating Vermont auto service centers.

According to Parsons’ website, the company inspects 2.3 million vehicles annually and maintains 121 inspection lanes at 29 state-owned inspection facilities.

Using AVIP, as a vehicle is inspected, diagnostic data and digital images of the vehicle will be immediately sent to the Department of Motor Vehicles computer database via the internet.

Your car’s mug shot

County Tire Center in downtown Middlebury is an official Vermont inspection station. According to owner Steve Dupoise, Jr., his family owned business has been working with Vermont and Parsons as an AVIP beta-testing site since January.

Dupoise said that he and his technicians are training with the new digital-based AVIP and are looking for bugs in the system before the program officially rolls out March 20.

“This is a good thing,” Dupoise told Watchdog, “but I don’t know where my vehicle inspection costs are going just yet.”

Dupoise said that he had to invest about $1,500 for the equipment. He also will pay a small fee each time he uses the official inspection smart pad.

While County Tire currently charges $45 for an inspection, Dupoise said that his future costs will be affected by the mandated changes. “Costs will definitely go up,” he said, adding that the system also will make the inspection process take a little longer to perform.

Dupoise isn’t aware of any garages in the Middlebury area opting out of doing the new inspections, but he believes that mom-and-pop garages without the funds to invest in the program requirements will likely be the ones that drop out.

“The state isn’t paying for any this,” he noted. “The business owner pays.”

Across town from Country Tire, DT Speedi-Lube owner Damon Pelkey just received his AVIP start-up package, which includes a ruggedized smart pad device, custom software and a computer printer.

Like his crosstown competitor, Pelkey is the owner of an official Vermont inspection station. However, he did not volunteer as a beta-testing site. He can’t open the sealed package that he received Monday through UPS, at least not until a Parsons employee arrives to officially open it. Then, Pelkey said, he and his crew will receive training on how to use the smart pad and a name-brand inkjet printer and upload the vehicular data the state wants on record.

“I first found out about this big change in October,” Pelkey said. “I went to a Montpelier workshop for auto service station owners like me to learn more about it. Meanwhile, I had to pay to get an internet connection at my garage, then pay $1,500 for this equipment which I can’t open yet. I was told my business will be charged $2.41 each time I use the smart pad to do a vehicle inspection.”

Pelkey is cooperative and will go along with the new system, but he’s not a fan of a centralized, data-collecting state government. And for a state regulation, he observed, it’s putting most of the onus on the business owner to get it up and running.

“I was told that the iPad-like device has a built-in camera and we are required by the state to take multiple pictures of the vehicle being inspected, along with its vehicle identification number (VIN). It’s supposed to cut down on paper, but seeing the printer means we’ll be printing paper.”

Pelkey said that the state has yet to figure out what to do with older vehicles and classic cars where the VIN number is engraved on the vehicle frame.

Stolen inspection stickers

Approximately 970 of Vermont’s 1,400 official state inspection stations have signed up for AVIP, Pelkey told Watchdog. However, he is aware of only 21 smaller inspections stations, so far, opting out of doing vehicle inspections entirely. “They probably don’t want to pay to connect to the internet (and pay a monthly connection fee) as well as out-of-pocket expenses for the equipment,” he surmised.

“This is supposed to cut down on inspection fraud,” Pelkey said, “but I am not so sure. This might end up being counterproductive by increasing sticker theft in the long run. I also think it’s going to hurt Vermonters on fixed incomes as well as struggling working people.”

Pelkey noted that the Vermont State Police and DMV last month began investigating the theft of inspection tickets at two Rutland-area automobile dealerships, Brileya Jeep-Chrysler and Shearer Honda. “It’s starting already,” he said.

The AVIP smart pad will record everything about a vehicle when the owner brings it for an inspection, from a check-engine light to an underinflated tire sensor warning.

“It used to be that some inspectors let very minor things go to help out a cash-strapped customer,” he said. “Not anymore. The smart pad will record everything and then that’s all uploaded to Montpelier.”