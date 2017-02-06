﻿ North Dakota board scrambles to oppose dental therapy - Watchdog.org

For the second time in two years, the North Dakota Board of Dental Examiners won’t allow expanded dental services in the state without a fight.

At issue is House Bill 1256, approved by a House committee last week and expected to hit the floor this week, possibly as soon as Tuesday. The measure would allow dental therapists to help address shortages of oral care in the state’s 35 federal dental health professional shortage areas.

These mid-level providers work under the supervision of dentists, and are licensed to perform many of the same procedures, such as fillings and tooth extractions. Right now, neighboring Minnesota has the only state-sponsored education and licensing program in the country, though Maine, Vermont and tribal lands in Oregon, Washington and Alaska have all authorized dental therapy.

Several other states are in the queue to consider expanding patient choice and access to oral care. In North Dakota, the effort is backed by a group of 15 organizations called North Dakotans for Dental Access which including the North Dakota Dental Hygienists Association, the AARP and the North Dakota Public Health Association.

But during a hastily arranged conference call Feb. 2, the Board of Dental Examiners and its executive director, Rita Sommers, derided the bill for including “unprofessional terminology,” attempting to usurp board authority and taking advantage of legislators’ supposed lack of expertise.

“There’s just so many things that are not in line with all this, in my opinion,” said Sommers on the call. “I have no idea who wrote this or who put it together, but it looks to me like the authors just stuffed dental therapists in whenever there was a dental hygiene term.”

Board member Michael Goebel, a Bismark dentist added, “We should be able to establish the qualifications for the people we want providing this service in our state including a B.S. in dental hygiene.”

Greg Evanoff, a past president and voting member of the board, said it is his and his colleague’s job to write the rules.

“And we come back to the legislature with the rules the way we normally change a dental practice act rather than some outside third-party shooting it to some legislator who does not even know what he’s reading,” he said. “They’re not qualified to read it, and they don’t want us to be used as a reference, which is what we should be for the legislators. They don’t listen.”

Sommers sent a statement from the board to lawmakers the morning Feb. 3 outlining the issues discussed on the call.

“HB 1256 contains multiple contradictions with existing statute, content and format that is inconsistent, and disruptive wording that inappropriately and unnecessarily discriminates by providing exceptions and exclusionary language for [dental therapists],” the statement said.

Sommers reportedly attended a Jan. 18 Human Services Committee meeting on the bill, but there is no record of testimony from her or any other board member. Watchdog.org inquired about the committee meeting and the last-minute board statement, but neither Sommers nor her office responded.

Either way, the board is likely treading lightly, given its encounter with the state attorney general during a similar scope of practice issue two years ago.

In 2015, legislators considered a bill to allow advanced practice dental hygienists in the state. Like dental therapists, these providers would have been able to perform some of the same procedures done by dentists. And like dental therapists, the Board of Dental Examiners protested the bill’s educational and testing requirements.

The board hired a lobbyist to help in that battle, and the bill was soundly defeated by a 40-6 vote.

But AG Wayne Stenehjem later ruled the move to hire outside help was beyond the board’s authority as a state entity.

The opinion took Sommers by surprise, according to local reports.

“I’m definitely baffled by that, how public boards are not allowed to protect the interest of the public and use resources as other entities are. That would certainly be a handicap, and I don’t see how that would serve the public,” she told the Dickinson Press.

Stenehjem’s opinion also clarified the board’s lobbying limitations.

“Also, the Board does not have authority to promote or advocate on any particular issues. Thus, only board members and bona fide employees, officers, volunteers, or agents of the State Board of Dental Examiners may lobby the Legislative Assembly or the Governor on the Board’s behalf,” he wrote.

‘Fundamentally inconsistent’

Without a hired gun and with greater support for dental therapists, the board may find it more difficult to muster ‘no’ votes this time around.

A representative of the University of North Dakota Center for Rural health testified at the Jan. 18 hearing that a statewide survey of licensed dentists showed 16 percent of respondents would participate in dental therapy, including 24 percent of rural dentists.

This calculates to about one in six entrepreneurial dentists willing to hire a dental therapist, about one in four in rural areas.

Michael Hamilton, a senior research fellow in health care policy at the free-market Heartland Institute and co-author of “The case for licensing dental therapists in North Dakota,” dismissed the last minute-attempt by the board to sway lawmakers.

“The board’s opposition to HB 1256 is fundamentally inconsistent and should fool no one,” he told Watchdog.org. “The board stakes its credibility on the fact its members are licensed dentists, so it has no rational basis for opposing a bill that would trust licensed dentists to use dental therapists safely.”

And while he voted to send a letter to the state House, Evanoff might be one board member who agrees with the futility of doing so.

“[Legislators] don’t look at the stuff that’s presented to them,” he said on the call. “They have already got things in their minds or behind the scenes have already been decided.”