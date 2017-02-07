﻿ Vermont House recount is cutthroat partisan politics at work, say Republicans - Watchdog.org

Vermont Democrats say a controversial legislative recount of an Orange County House race will bolster trust in the state’s electoral system, but Republicans say the move is a partisan Machiavellian ploy to strip Republican Gov. Phil Scott of his veto power.

The Vermont House voted 76-59 last week to approve the recounting of ballots in the election of state Rep. Bob Frenier, a Republican from Chelsea. On Election Day, Frenier defeated former Progressive-Democrat Rep. Susan Hatch Davis by seven votes in the Orange-1 district.

The district, which includes the towns of Chelsea, Corinth, Orange, Vershire, Washington and Williamstown, has two seats. Rep. Rodney Graham, R-Williamstown, came in first and received 2,015 votes, and Frenier finished second with 1,852 votes. Hatch Davis, who lost, came in third with 1,845 votes.

A recount occurred on Nov. 21 at the Orange County Court House, and town clerks, a state Supreme Court judge and the secretary of state certified the results.

House Democrats, unsatisfied by the outcome, have authorized the recount requested by Hatch Davis. Republicans, on the other hand, suspect hidden motives are at work.

To sustain a veto by the new Republican governor, the House GOP needs 51 votes. The Republican caucus, with Frenier included, has 53 votes. Losing Frenier would make it nearly impossible to sustain any Scott veto.

Hatch Davis began the recount effort immediately after the election, and after Frenier’s victory was certified by District-1 town clerks, Hatch Davis appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court. Judge Mary Miles Teachout denied a second recount and declared Frenier the victor. Secretary of State Jim Condos later said he considered the judge’s ruling to be Frenier’s “certificate of election.”

Frenier on Monday vented publically during and interview on WDEV-AM radio.

“Jokingly, people have been calling me ‘Landslide Bob,’ but seven votes is hard to overturn,” Frenier said. “All the votes were re-tabulated; she won one and I lost two, and there were three disputed ballots. But Davis wasn’t going to let it go.”

According to Frenier, Supreme Court Judge Teachout ruled in his favor because she recognized Hatch Davis’ case was “all smoke and no substance.” He added that he believes the House Government Operations Committee is partisan and has now put representatives in an extraordinary role of conducting a recount.

“We have nothing in writing from the Government Operations Committee to justify this extraordinary use of the [state] constitution to reevaluate what’s, really, just an ordinary close election,” Frenier said.

With multiple bipartisan election certifications coming from District-1 officials on up to a Supreme Court judge, Frenier appears to be on solid ground. So why do House Democrats continue to dig in on the issue?

Former Democrat state Rep. Sarah Buxton, writing in an op-ed, defended her party’s actions: “If the Legislature were to do as the House Republicans suggest (nothing), it would be tantamount to telling voters that their ballots should be counted in some circumstances — like when it favors a particular political aim. Instead, House Democrats are assuring all of Vermont’s voters that every vote matters and will be counted. Democrats should be praised for their commitment to protecting and upholding the votes of every Vermonter.”

But Rob Roper, president of the free-market think tank the Ethan Allen Institute, said he’s disturbed by the House’s action.

“This is a partisan attempt at stealing an election. This is upsetting to watch,” he said.

Particularly troubling to Roper was the House Democrats’ rejection of an amendment offered by state Rep. David Ainsworth that would have required a new recount to abide by Vermont’s election laws. “Someone needs to ask (House Speaker) Mitzi Johnson and other Democrat leaders why they voted that down? What’s wrong with the the laws on the books that they should not be followed?” he said.

Frenier said that the recount is permitted under House rules, but is too partisan to be viewed dispassionately. He stopped short of accusing the Democrats of attempting to steal an election: “I must say I have my suspicions, but I am not willing to say them. … That’s where I sit right now.”