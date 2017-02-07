﻿ The panic underlying opposition to DeVos - Watchdog.org

The panic underlying opposition to DeVos

By   /   February 7, 2017  /   No Comments

Federalist managing editor Joy Pullman notes on the cusp of Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as Education secretary that more is going on that just routine politics.

Her opponents, Pullman writes, are in existential panic mode, and for good reason.

“School choice offers parents the possibility to opt their children out of a system of education that, while it is remarkably substandard at producing contributing citizens, is remarkably adept at producing activist drones for progressive causes,” she writes, “and forcibly redirecting millions in public dollars towards unnecessary and even counterproductive public employees who reliably vote and agitate Left, and to unions and other leftist organizations that funnel that money directly back into the Democratic Party.”

Read the whole thing here.

Click here to LEARN HOW TO STEAL OUR STUFF!

John Bicknell is executive editor of Watchdog.org. He is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 30 years. He came to Washington in 1999 as an editor at Congressional Quarterly and held several positions at CQ and Roll Call. He is the author of "America 1844: Religious Fervor, Westward Expansion and the Presidential Election That Transformed the Nation." His next book, scheduled to be published in 2017, is on John C. Fremont's 1856 presidential campaign. John also served as senior editor of the 2016 edition of “The Almanac of American Politics.” He can be reached on Twitter @JohnBick1960 and by email at jbicknell@watchdog.org.

  • Follow us on Twitter (@WatchdogEd) to get the latest Education news from around the country

    Sign-up for our Watchdog Education email list to receive the latest news and in-depth coverage.

﻿