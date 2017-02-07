﻿ The panic underlying opposition to DeVos - Watchdog.org

Federalist managing editor Joy Pullman notes on the cusp of Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as Education secretary that more is going on that just routine politics.

Her opponents, Pullman writes, are in existential panic mode, and for good reason.

“School choice offers parents the possibility to opt their children out of a system of education that, while it is remarkably substandard at producing contributing citizens, is remarkably adept at producing activist drones for progressive causes,” she writes, “and forcibly redirecting millions in public dollars towards unnecessary and even counterproductive public employees who reliably vote and agitate Left, and to unions and other leftist organizations that funnel that money directly back into the Democratic Party.”

