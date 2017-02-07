﻿ The SJW generation: Who's writing what in college composition class - Watchdog.org

The SJW generation: Who’s writing what in college composition class

By   /   February 7, 2017  /   No Comments

“It’s a strange job helping the next generation to destroy the traditional view of the world, but someone has to do it.”

The American Conservative’s Rod Dreher channels a college instructor who reports that social justice warrior students are “well-catechized” and “take to their politics with energy and zeal and a good amount of firepower to help them.”

Religious students? Not so much.

“The two reasons for that are 1) everyone knows how unpopular that would be, and 2) Catholics and Evangelical/Pentecostal Christians seem not to be catechized in the basics of their faith, much less conservatism, much less the growing threat to religious freedom,” the instructor writes. “It’s not on their radar. They are completely unaware of it.”

Read the whole thing here.

