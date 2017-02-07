﻿ Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary - Watchdog.org

Prior to Tuesday’s Senate vote confirming school choice advocate Betsy DeVos as education secretary, rumors swirled that some Republican senators would vote against her, leading to a tie vote.

The rumors were true, as Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, both Republicans, followed through on their plan to vote no.

In anticipation of that possibility, Vice President Mike Pence was on hand at the Capitol to fulfill his role as the tie-breaking vote.

Pence cast the deciding vote, making DeVos the new education secretary.

Senate Democrats spent the night before DeVos’ confirmation hearing speaking out against her nomination. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said it was “hard to imagine a worse choice” and read letters from constituents who opposed DeVos. Some in the media even insinuated that DeVos’ policies would “kill children.”

Teacher’s unions, who give almost exclusively to Democrats, staunchly opposed DeVos, as they do with anyone who advocates for school choice.

DeVos gave some questionable answers during her confirmation hearing, specifically about children with disabilities. Still, much of the criticism of her revolved around her refusal to commit to funding public schools at current levels.

Democrats also attacked DeVos for her answer on gun-free zones at schools. In her defense of her views, DeVos used an example from Wyoming, which had previously been brought up in the hearing, to suggest that states should decide the issue. The example involved Wyoming’s problem with grizzly bears, and opponents sized upon the comment to misrepresent her views, saying she supports guns in schools to fight grizzly bears.

For many supporters, DeVos’ dedication to school choice is a main selling point. Other supporters like her answer regarding Obama-era guidance on sexual assault. That guidance has led to the evisceration of reason and due process on college campuses, and DeVos wouldn’t commit to upholding it.

Still, while even supporters may continue to have questions for the education secretary after the nominating process, one thing is clear: Betsy DeVos will be a very different education secretary than the one Hillary Clinton would have appointed.