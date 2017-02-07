﻿ It's still hard to cross a county line for school choice in Florida - Watchdog.org
February 7, 2017

A new Florida law that was supposed to make it easier for kids to cross county lines to attend the school of their choice isn’t working out quite as intended.

“Trying to meet that provision has led district and charter school officials to become very cautious,” reports Tampa Bay Times education reporter Jeff Solochek. “They want to make sure they don’t give away seats to non-district students, who can stay through a school’s final grade level, without knowing they have enough space for local children who have first claim.”

Some schools are turning to separate lotteries and separate waiting lists for in-county and out-of-county students to address the problem.

