﻿ Large crowds flock to hearings on expanded medical marijuana rules - Watchdog.org

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients, caregivers and activists flocked to the Florida Department of Health’s Broward location Tuesday to weigh-in on medical marijuana implementation.

Many of them stopped on the way in to fill out a speaker card, getting in line for their moment to address department officials and the crowd. Audience members continued to pour in well beyond the hearing’s 10 a.m. start, causing staff to open secondary viewing rooms.

What inspired so many Floridians to brave I-95 for a community forum? They came for the second of five Department of Health hearings on proposed rules for implementing Amendment 2, Florida’s medical marijuana legalization ballot initiative approved on Election Day. The hearings wrap-up Friday in Tallahassee.

Throughout the comment period, the overwhelming consensus of audience members was that Floridians want safe, expanded access to medical marijuana in the form of a freer marketplace, with few barriers to entry for businesses and patients. Most attendees rejected the department’s draft rules, which largely mirror the pre-existing structure set up by prior legislation.

Speaker after speaker echoed demands for breaking up Florida’s vertically-integrated marketplace, in which seven dispensing organizations have complete control over the supply chain, from plant cultivation to retail.

The very first speaker, Ken Stark, set the tone, saying seven licensed dispensaries aren’t enough to meet patient demand. He also expressed his disagreement with vertical integration mandates in the DOH rules that require all functions be done by the same provider.

Stark, who has Crohn’s disease, is covered for treatment. However, other patients who suffer from irritable bowel disease — a comparable condition — do not qualify for treatment. “That ignores the plain language … of the amendment that says it’s also available for comparable conditions,” Stark said.

Stephanie Blazing, a veteran of the U.S. Army, said she was unable to get sufficient care at her nearest VA hospital yet was too ill to work to support herself or move to a better situation. When she became eligible for Medicare and went to a new provider, she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis — not a qualifying condition under the draft rules.

“[It’s] a severely debilitating disease and very painful. And I actually had to beg for pain pills,” Blazing said.

Like many who spoke, Blazing cited her own medical condition but went on to advocate broadening the rules to cover other medical conditions not currently listed.

Some speakers expressed concern about safe access to marijuana for children.

Stephen Smith, whose son was diagnosed with brain cancer five years ago, moved with his family to Colorado so his son could use cannabis oils to mitigate the side effects of chemotherapy. He said Florida needed similar rules to give parents the same access.

Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, called for enacting safe school zones and prohibiting candy-like packaging that entices kids to eat marijuana edibles. He said rules should allow schools to administer cannabis-based medicines in a safe manner.

Public safety was another topic addressed, especially by law enforcement officials.

Miami Beach Chief of Police Dan Oates, one of many police officers attending the hearing, requested that police have 24-hour access to the patient registry. He also urged rule makers to set smart regulations on edibles and child packaging and allow communities to make decisions over dispensary rules in their jurisdictions.

On Nov. 8, Amendment 2 passed with 71 percent of Florida voters in favor of an expanded medical marijuana marketplace and broader patient access. Now new rules must be promulgated by July ahead of September’s implementation date. While the wait may seem interminable to patients and caregivers, the timeline to create a new regulatory framework is hot-stepping it by government standards.

In addition to the Department of Health’s draft rules, the Florida Senate has introduced two different related bills.

S.B. 406, sponsored by state Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, offers expanded access in comparison to DOH rules, but largely reinforces the preexisting vertically-integrated marketplace. S.B. 614, introduced by State Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, breaks up licensing requirements so that more businesses can enter at different points in the supply chain.

A bill from House Majority Leader Ray Rodrigues is also expected to be introduced soon. Lawmakers will debate the merits of the new bills when they return back to session in March.

If the Legislature does not agree on an implementation bill before the July deadline, rules developed by the DOH and Office of Compassionate Use will be the ones to go into effect. That means attendees at the hearings have the very real potential to directly influence the new rules.

One speaker, in telling what led him to attend the hearing, echoed the sentiments of many present: “We like our [marijuana] markets like we like our government and our press — free!”