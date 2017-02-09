﻿ Town clerks say Gov Ops Committee chair misrepresented their handling of election recount - Watchdog.org

Town clerks involved in the first recount of a contested Orange County legislative election say the Democratic chairwoman of the House Government Operations Committee misrepresented their inspection of ballots and didn’t invite them to testify in hearings related to a second recount approved last week by the Vermont House.

On Nov. 21, Thetford Town Clerk Tracy Borst and Fairlee Town Clerk Georgette Wolf-Ludwig helped conduct a recount of the Orange-1 district race that saw Republican Rep. Bob Frenier defeat Progressive former Rep. Susan Hatch Davis by seven votes.

In a memo sent Monday to House members, Secretary of State Jim Condos and Gov. Phil Scott, the clerks said they conducted a visual inspection of ballots during the recount, contrary to what chairwoman Maida Townsend, a South Burlington Democrat and former chair of the Vermont Democratic Party, suggested in a recent interview.

“Representative Townsend is mistaken if she believes the ballots were not visually inspected in the recount process,” the clerks wrote. “This all could have been clarified if the officials that conducted the recount had been invited to testify.”

According to Borst and Wolf-Ludwig, the ballots were visually inspected as they went into the tabulator machine and inspected a second time if further confirmation of voter intent was needed. Some ballots placed in a hand-count pile underwent a third visual inspection.

Borst and Wolf-Ludwig wrote they are “deeply concerned” that they were not invited to testify before the Gov Ops committee, which voted 7-4 in favor of a House-led recount on Jan. 25. The full House approved the recount by a 76-59 vote on Feb. 1. Both votes fell along partisan lines.

“You would think any committee or court hearing testimony from one side would hear testimony from the other side,” Borst told Watchdog in an interview Wednesday. “And they didn’t talk to anybody other than those representing the candidate who is contesting the election.”

The November recount was headed up by Orange County Clerk Lisa Eastman, who called in Borst and Wolf-Ludwig from outside the district to assist as neutral election officials. Both clerks have solid election experience and are trained in using Vermont’s tabulator machines.

In an email send to Watchdog on Wednesday, Townsend responded to the accusations.

“[We] reached out to the Orange County Clerk but received no response,” she said. “Anyone who came to observe our deliberations was recognized to speak if they indicated a willingness to do so. We did not have an exhaustive list of individuals present at the recount, but reached out as best we could.”

“We heard testimony from the following individuals who were present: Representatives Paul Poirier and Sandy Haas, Mary Chin from East Thetford, Jean MacDonald from Vershire, and Josh Wronski. We heard from both Mr. Frenier and Ms. Davis, as well as their respective counsel,” Townsend added.

Wolf-Ludwig told Watchdog the first recount was a thorough, systematic process.

“Not only myself, but all the election officials around me plus the representatives from [tabulator machine contractor] LHS were there, so we all inspected the ballots before they went in, one at a time,” she said.

Wolf-Ludwig said she doesn’t think the House recount will change the outcome of Frenier’s victory over Hatch Davis. “We were very careful with doing the recount. I don’t think that they are going to find anything different, to be honest with you,” she said.

Borst said the November recount validated the Election Day results.

“The recount verified the town numbers,” she said. “There’s not missing ballots or missing votes, and they still are questioning it. So I’m not really sure what they are feeling we did not do.”

Borst said the costs of counting ballots again and again are adding up. The first recount cost the county $1,500. In addition, the Orange County had to pay $14,000 for legal counsel when when Hatch Davis later appealed the election to the courts.

“The dollars are just adding up,” Borst said.

Wolf-Ludwig questions whether the House will bypass the state’s standardized recount process and “make up their own procedures.”

John Odum, the city clerk of Montpelier, expressed concern that the House is on track to follow its own rules and guidelines for the recount.

“What concerns me is this discussion went into the Legislature initially under some specifically defined wiggle-room granted them by the judge,” he said. “By the time the discussion came out the other end, the Legislature had left that little bit of wiggle room behind and instead exerted full on control over the recount process itself.”