Is Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as Education secretary too big a win, one that imperils the steady gains made by school choice advocates over the past three decades?

Zak Ringelstein, writing in Forbes, argues it is. He suggests she has awakened “the sleeping giant in the industry,” the public school lobby, whose “loyal base of supporters never fully realized how threatened they were until President Donald Trump nominated DeVos.”

