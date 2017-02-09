﻿ Mississippi Legislature could reduce regulatory burden with new laws - Watchdog.org

In Mississippi, cosmetologists have to possess a minimum of 12 combs and 12 brushes, according to regulations passed by the state Board of Cosmetology.

Two bills in the Mississippi Legislature could peel back the layers of regulatory burden — such as the combs and brushes requirement — and evaluate whether a regulating agency has outlived its usefulness.

If House Bill 1265 becomes law, the state’s regulatory burden on businesses could be eased. Agencies would be forced to eliminate any regulation that isn’t resubmitted for a public comment period every five years.

Another bill, H.B. 1112, would require the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, or PEER, to “conduct a thorough and regular review of agencies as a mechanism to help evaluate agencies and to determine whether they are still relevant and fulfilling a necessary function of government.”

PEER would conduct these reviews for each agency every 10 years and file a report on agencies’ usefulness that could lead to the Legislature cutting back or even eliminating an agency.

According to a 2015 study by the free-market-oriented Mercatus Center at George Mason University, nine states have comprehensive sunset provisions that cover all statutory agencies. Eight have sunset provisions that provide for review of licensing and regulatory boards only.

Under current law, agencies are supposed to review their rules every five years to determine if they should be repealed, amended or a new rule adopted. Jameson Taylor, vice president for policy at the conservative Mississippi Center for Public Policy, says that’s a process that needs some legislative teeth.

“The problem we have now is the administrative state is now the fourth arm of government,” Taylor said. “These are the problems people encounter from government when they’re living their lives on a daily basis. These could be high startup costs or an attempt to license very basic activities, such as a mom who wants to sell wedding cakes on the weekends or just braiding hair.

“Because of the power the agencies now have, there is an imbalance between agencies and the other branches of government. This bill would rebalance this by bringing the Legislature into the discussion on rulemaking.”

Under the legislation, all regulations would automatically repeal on Dec. 31 of the fifth year following the rule’s initial adoption unless the rule was re-adopted 60 days before the deadline. Each regulatory agency would have to provide an annual list and summary of expiring rules by Jan. 15 to the Legislature.

This legislation might be only the first step in pruning the thicket of regulations promulgated by state agencies and boards. According to a study on occupational licensing by the Institute for Justice, only four states license more occupations than the Magnolia State.

The heads of state agencies and the members of occupational licensing boards are appointed by the governor, with some restrictions, and confirmed by the state Senate.

James Broughel, a research fellow for the Mercatus Center’s State and Local Policy Project, says these agencies will likely just resubmit their existing regulation every five years.

“Ideally, what you’d like a [sunset] provision to do is to stimulate some sort of careful consideration of the actual effects of the regulation,” Broughel said. “That would involve an examination of the costs and the benefits, whether the policy is working and achieving its goals. Maybe there are cheaper ways to accomplish the same outcome. This legislation doesn’t do any of those things, but it just provides an automatic expiration.”

