﻿ Bipartisan bill would require report on vaccine reactions - Watchdog.org

MONTPELIER, Vt. — State Rep. Vicki Strong wants Vermont lawmakers to be better informed about Vermonters’ adverse reactions to vaccines.

Since July 1, 2016, state law has required Vermont doctors to record adverse reactions on the Vaccine Adverse Event Recording System (VAERS). Strong introduced a bill Thursday that would require the state Department of Health to submit a yearly summary of the data to legislators.

“I’m not against vaccination, but we do need better reporting so we know what’s happening,” Strong, a Republican from Irasburg, told Watchdog.

A motivator behind the bill was the 2015 repeal of the philosophical exemption. Parents previously had the option not to vaccinate school children based on their own judgement. The exemption was too broad, critics said, enabling low state vaccination rates. Now, parents must prove that their religious beliefs prohibit vaccination if they want to send their children to school without all the required vaccines.

Adverse reactions do happen, said Strong, and it is the responsibility of lawmakers to know how mandatory vaccinations are affecting families.

“One of my constituents, a seven-year-old girl, died after she received a vaccine,” Strong said. “Pharmaceutical companies are exempt from liability, and so we need more accountability.”

Parents cannot sue companies that make vaccines if their children have adverse reactions. But the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program provides qualifying families with compensation.

Jennifer Stella, president for Vermont Coalition for Vaccine Choice, agrees that it is important to offer added protection. “We need to help people who took a hit for the greater good. This bill will ensure visibility for those people. Reactions may be rare, but they still deserve to be helped,” she said.

VAERS attributes six Vermont deaths to vaccines since the year 2000, about one every three years. Nationally, it attributes 2,505 deaths to vaccines.

Strong has 20 co-sponsors for the bill, which include members of several political parties. “When it comes to children’s health,” said Stella, “it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican.”

The annual report would include an overview of the total number of occurrences, ages of those who experience adverse reactions, and vaccine lot numbers. Stella also hopes that the long-term care costs for children who experience adverse reactions would be reported.